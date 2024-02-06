Out of the past: Dec. 18

1992

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents has hired Charles E. Kupchella, dean of the Ogden College of Science, Technology and Health and professor of biology at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, as Southeast's new provost.

Design plans for major renovation to Towers West and North residence halls was approved Thursday by the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents; the renovation ultimately will mean students will be paying more to live in the Towers dorms as well as in Cheney and Myers halls, which already have been remodeled.

1967

An influenza-type illness continues to keep Cape Girardeau school absenteeism high and otherwise plague a substantial part of the population; among schools here, the worst hit is the Louis J. Schultz School, where 137 of its 420 pupils are absent, nearly one-third; throughout the public-school system, there are 819 pupils and 21 teachers away from the classroom.

The Jackson City Council accepts the resignation of city attorney Paul Mueller Jr.; in his letter of resignation, Mueller cites the growing workload as city attorney and the pay of $300 per month as inadequate; he requested a raise last spring, but didn't receive it.