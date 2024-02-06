Out of the past: Dec. 18

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents has hired Charles E. Kupchella, dean of the Ogden College of Science, Technology and Health and professor of biology at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, as Southeast's new provost.
Design plans for major renovation to Towers West and North residence halls was approved Thursday by the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents; the renovation ultimately will mean students will be paying more to live in the Towers dorms as well as in Cheney and Myers halls, which already have been remodeled.
An influenza-type illness continues to keep Cape Girardeau school absenteeism high and otherwise plague a substantial part of the population; among schools here, the worst hit is the Louis J. Schultz School, where 137 of its 420 pupils are absent, nearly one-third; throughout the public-school system, there are 819 pupils and 21 teachers away from the classroom.
The Jackson City Council accepts the resignation of city attorney Paul Mueller Jr.; in his letter of resignation, Mueller cites the growing workload as city attorney and the pay of $300 per month as inadequate; he requested a raise last spring, but didn't receive it.
It was announced yesterday certain colleges will be used for the training of men in specialized branches of the Army and Navy; Cape Girardeau Teachers College begins preparation of a voluminous questionnaire listing facilities at the school available for such training.
Cape Girardeau lawyers, discussing the appointment of an additional Federal Court judge in Missouri, generally say they would favor the naming of U.S. District Attorney H.C. Blanton; he already has been mentioned in St. Louis as a probable appointee; he lives in St. Louis, but formerly resided at Sikeston, Missouri, where he practiced law and served as prosecuting attorney of Scott County.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- The Sikeston public schools have started a most generous practice of collecting an Irish potato from each pupil; it is estimated the Sikeston public schools will have six bushels of potatoes at the end of the collection; these will be distributed among the needy of the town Christmas week.
Night policeman Cy Freeman of the downtown beat resigns from the police force in the morning, when chief of police Arthur Whitener meets him coming out of a rooming house operated over the Moore & Stehr store, corner of Main and Independence streets, and directly charges Freeman with being connected with the operation of the house; Freeman denies the accusation, but hands Whitener his star on the spot; it is said he will lay the whole matter before Mayor Will Hirsch.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
