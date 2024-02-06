Out of the past: Dec. 17

1997

For the first time the Cape Girardeau area is participating in the nationwide program Toys For Tots, thanks to the local Marine Corps recruiting office and Real Rock 99.3 radio station; the local Toys For Tots effort is joining forces with Toybox in Cape Girardeau; most of the toys collected will be distributed through the Toybox campaign; some will be donated to the local American Red Cross.

A 4-foot wall hides the sunken fountain area of West Park Mall as the Center Court gets a needed face lift; the amphitheater has been an icon of the mall for 15 years, serving as a stage for talent contests, fashion shows, musical shows and a few auctions; in an effort to update the area and to make it safer for the public, the sunken area will be filled in with concrete; the center-court floor will be even with the rest of the mall and will feature a park setting, complete with threes and new teak benches.

1972

Judith Farris, a native of Cape Girardeau and well-known contralto, is a soloist with the chancel choir of First Presbyterian Church in the presentation of Handel's "Messiah; the performance is under the direction of Paul Kirk; Farris, a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, was among winners in Metropolitan Opera auditions.

The sophomores of Cape Girardeau Central High School were the winners of the 1972 food for the needy competition at the school; they collected 1,220 of the 2,527 cans of foodstuffs to be distributed this week by the Salvation Army to families in need of food for a Christmas dinner.