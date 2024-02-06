Out of the past: Dec. 17

1994

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Three of the words most often spoken in Jefferson City yesterday were: "Who's Bekki Cook?"; Gov. Mel Carnahan appointed the 44-year-old Cape Girardeau lawyer and political outsider to replace ousted Secretary of State Judith Moriarty; the appointment was a surprise to pundits, as well as Cook.

A federal judge in St. Louis has ruled English professor Theodore Hirschfield isn't entitled to monetary damages in his lawsuit against Southeast Missouri State University; but Hirschfield's claim the university's investigation of sexual harassment allegations against him violated his First Amendment rights remains an issue for the court to decide.

1969

A third railroad company pays its 1969 school taxes while protesting that the schools in the county failed to lower their tax rates to adequately offset assessment increases; Frisco Railroad Co. pays a total real estate tax bill of $38,679.67; of that amount, $2,964.12 is paid under protest.

The state is negotiating with the federal government for the acquisition of the Job Corps Center at Poplar Bluff, Missouri, for use as a state training school for boys; the new center would relieve the overcrowded facility at Boonville, Missouri, and would be minimum security.