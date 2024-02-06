Out of the past: Dec. 17

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Three of the words most often spoken in Jefferson City yesterday were: "Who's Bekki Cook?"; Gov. Mel Carnahan appointed the 44-year-old Cape Girardeau lawyer and political outsider to replace ousted Secretary of State Judith Moriarty; the appointment was a surprise to pundits, as well as Cook.
A federal judge in St. Louis has ruled English professor Theodore Hirschfield isn't entitled to monetary damages in his lawsuit against Southeast Missouri State University; but Hirschfield's claim the university's investigation of sexual harassment allegations against him violated his First Amendment rights remains an issue for the court to decide.
A third railroad company pays its 1969 school taxes while protesting that the schools in the county failed to lower their tax rates to adequately offset assessment increases; Frisco Railroad Co. pays a total real estate tax bill of $38,679.67; of that amount, $2,964.12 is paid under protest.
The state is negotiating with the federal government for the acquisition of the Job Corps Center at Poplar Bluff, Missouri, for use as a state training school for boys; the new center would relieve the overcrowded facility at Boonville, Missouri, and would be minimum security.
The annual Christmas vesper service is held in the afternoon in the State College auditorium; the program features musical numbers by the a capella choir and the Navy V-12 Choir under the direction of professor J.C. Brandt.
The Schubert Choral Club, directed by Clara Drew Miller and accompanied by Mrs. Donald Black, performs the Christmas cantata "The Christ Child" by C.B. Hawley in the evening at the Presbyterian Church.
M. Shaltupsky, proprietor of Sample Shoe Store on Main Street, announces he has sold his branch shoe store in Haarig, the Pleez-All Store, to Ben Segal, who has purchased part of the stock; the store will be closed until after Christmas.
Jane McGownd, who has been with Southeast Missouri Teachers College as girls' instructor of athletics for the last few years, will leave Friday on an extended vacation at her home in Carthage, Missouri; she won't return here until next September to resume her duties.
-- Sharon K. Sanders