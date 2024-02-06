Out of the past: Dec. 17

City officials still are hoping for a February or March completion of the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport terminal building project; contractors took advantage of yesterday's warm weather and sunny skies to complete additional exterior work on the $1 million renovation project.
Relief may be on the way soon for motorists frustrated by gridlocked traffic on Route K, between Mount Auburn Road and the Wal-Mart Supercenter; the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department has begun an engineering study to improve the Route K-Interstate 55 interchange; construction could begin as early as the fall of 1993.
The first services in the new Bible Missionary Church, on Hopper Road across from Hawthorn School, are held in the morning; the new church, designed by C.E. Fleshman, was built on land purchased two years ago by the congregation at an approximate cost of $7,000.
The Rev. J.B. Reynolds Marr has assumed the pastorate of the Assembly of God Church in Jackson, succeeding the Rev. W.C. Akins; before his most recent appointment, Marr traveled throughout the United States doing evangelistic work.
A new milestone in selective service is reached with the announcement by the Cape Girardeau County board that both married men with wives only as dependents and a few 19-year-old youths, recently made eligible for military service, will be included in a contingent that will report to Jefferson Barracks for induction within the next few days.
Nineteen primary and secondary naval aviation cadets, in training at the Consolidated School of Aviation here, are placed on a military footing and assigned to active duty in the service; the youths, 14 in primary training and five in secondary, are given a complete explanation of what the new status means by members of the St. Louis Naval Aviation Cadet Flight Selection Board at Teachers College.
The city government and the Commercial Club have filed formal complaints with the Missouri Pubic Service Commission regarding the failure of a pure water supply and the full supply of sulphur furnished in lieu of gas; while city attorney Oscar A. Knehans sent letters to the commission on behalf of the city government, Mayor Will Hirsch is understood to take the position "the water and gas company is doing all it can do to relieve the situation, and I don't see what more could be done."
The 14-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Mays of the Red Star Addition sustained a broken leg yesterday while coasting near her home with a number of neighbor children.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
