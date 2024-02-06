Out of the past: Dec. 17

1992

City officials still are hoping for a February or March completion of the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport terminal building project; contractors took advantage of yesterday's warm weather and sunny skies to complete additional exterior work on the $1 million renovation project.

Relief may be on the way soon for motorists frustrated by gridlocked traffic on Route K, between Mount Auburn Road and the Wal-Mart Supercenter; the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department has begun an engineering study to improve the Route K-Interstate 55 interchange; construction could begin as early as the fall of 1993.

1967

The first services in the new Bible Missionary Church, on Hopper Road across from Hawthorn School, are held in the morning; the new church, designed by C.E. Fleshman, was built on land purchased two years ago by the congregation at an approximate cost of $7,000.

The Rev. J.B. Reynolds Marr has assumed the pastorate of the Assembly of God Church in Jackson, succeeding the Rev. W.C. Akins; before his most recent appointment, Marr traveled throughout the United States doing evangelistic work.