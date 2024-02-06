Out of the past: Dec. 16

1994

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mel Carnahan could name a new secretary of state by the end of the week and will nominate someone no later than the end of the year, says Chris Sifford, communications director for the governor; the governor, who has the sole authority to name a replacement for ousted Secretary of State Judith Moriarty, has talked with several people interested in taking the job.

HAVCO employees and firefighters from Scott City and Cape Girardeau battled a blaze following two explosions yesterday afternoon at the HAVCO wood products plant off Nash Road in northern Scott County; no one was injured when the company's large, sawdust-vacuum system exploded twice.

1969

Among Christmas gifts received this year by men serving with the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, in Vietnam will be letters of appreciation from "the younger set back home"; the writers will be some 300 pupils at Notre Dame High School in Cape Girardeau; a goal of 500 letters was fixed when the project got underway about a week ago, according to the principal, Sister Clarence.

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- An original copy of the first edition of the Stars and Stripes newspaper, dated Nov. 9, 1861, has found its way back to Bloomfield, where it was printed on a hand press of the Bloomfield Herald; it was found by Oliver Hudson of Valonia, Indiana, while cleaning out the attic of an old house; after his offer to sell it to the Smithsonian Institution was turned down, he negotiated a sale with James R. Mayo, president of the Stoddard County Historical Society for $250.