Out of the past: Dec. 16

1992

Donations to Toybox, the Salvation Army Tree of Lights and the Area Wide United Way have fallen short this year, a phenomenon variously attributed to the sputtering economy, the calendar and mild weather; cash donations to this year's Toybox, which provides toys and necessities to needy families and individuals, finished nearly $6,000 below the $19,440 raised last year.

The board of the Fruitland Area Fire Department has decided to replace a 40-year-old fire engine that was demolished Nov. 9, when it collided with a vehicle while en route to a fire call; the board would like to purchase a used fire engine with a 750-gallon-per-minute pump and a 500- or 750-gallon tank.

1967

Bright sunshine draws Christmas shoppers to the various business areas of Cape Girardeau as merchants anticipate a record day of sales for the 1967 season; most merchants in the four major business areas reported rain the past week kept many shoppers at home.

A stakeout by city police at Eggimann Feed and Produce Co., 514 Independence St., paid off Thursday night with the arrest of a Cape Girardeau man inside the business; officers, who in seeking to solve recent burglaries in the store, had hidden in the building without results the two previous nights; making the arrests of the former Eggimann employee were Sgts. Jack L. Theriac and Eugene J. Gessert.