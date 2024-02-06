Out of the past: Dec. 16

Donations to Toybox, the Salvation Army Tree of Lights and the Area Wide United Way have fallen short this year, a phenomenon variously attributed to the sputtering economy, the calendar and mild weather; cash donations to this year's Toybox, which provides toys and necessities to needy families and individuals, finished nearly $6,000 below the $19,440 raised last year.
The board of the Fruitland Area Fire Department has decided to replace a 40-year-old fire engine that was demolished Nov. 9, when it collided with a vehicle while en route to a fire call; the board would like to purchase a used fire engine with a 750-gallon-per-minute pump and a 500- or 750-gallon tank.
Bright sunshine draws Christmas shoppers to the various business areas of Cape Girardeau as merchants anticipate a record day of sales for the 1967 season; most merchants in the four major business areas reported rain the past week kept many shoppers at home.
A stakeout by city police at Eggimann Feed and Produce Co., 514 Independence St., paid off Thursday night with the arrest of a Cape Girardeau man inside the business; officers, who in seeking to solve recent burglaries in the store, had hidden in the building without results the two previous nights; making the arrests of the former Eggimann employee were Sgts. Jack L. Theriac and Eugene J. Gessert.
An extra, larger bus brought here for use by the Cape Transit Co., last night, from Danville, Illinois, will be put into service in a few days; it has been painted red, white and blue; the 24-passenger bus has two doors, and passengers will enter the front and leave from a rear door, both operated by the driver.
Mr. and Mrs. John C. Humm of Cape Girardeau are both in the Army, the first husband and wife from Cape Girardeau County to enlist; Humm, formerly sales and service manager of Rueseler Motor Co., and superintendent of the state prison garage, is with the 281st Missouri Ordinance Corps in training at Flora, Mississippi; his wife is in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps and is awaiting a call to training.
The Rev. Trigg A.M. Thomas, who conducted a three-week religious campaign at the Presbyterian Church some months ago, preaches at the same church in the morning.
A meeting of men from the various Protestant churches is held in the club rooms of Centenary Methodist Church in the afternoon to start planning for the Lincoln McConnell meetings to be held here in January; McConnell has agreed to conduct an "uplift" meeting for two weeks, beginning Jan. 6; he won't attempt to get converts for churches, but will deliver sermons and lectures for the purpose of strengthening the churches and the moral standing of the entire community.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.