Out of the past: Dec. 15

1996

In addition to holding services for the second Sunday in their new location at 2411 Abbey Road, members of the 106-year-old congregation of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) also hold a service of dedication and an open house; delivering the dedicatory sermon is the Rev. Stephen Cranford of Jefferson City, regional minister of the Christian Church of Mid America.

Donald B. Kraft of Cape Girardeau has donated a 1798 Martin Luther pulpit Bible to Hanover Lutheran Church and a 1791 volume of writings by John Wesley to Centenary United Methodist Church.

1971

A tornado comes roaring out of the southwest shortly before 3 a.m., churns down a hillside into Scott City, and leaves a cruel path of death, injuries and chaotic destruction behind; killed is Michael Raines, whose mobile home is destroyed; his wife, Sharon, and the couple's 13-month-old son, Paul, are injured; at least 24 area residents are treated for storm-related injuries; the major storm damage in Scott City is in a 16-block area, where three houses and a mobile home on Main Street and at least one other house and two mobile homes are destroyed.

Cape Girardeau officials have gone on record as approving and supporting as filed the State Highway Department's proposed improvement of 1.8 miles of Highway 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson; the improvement would make the highway four lanes between the towns.