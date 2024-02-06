Out of the past: Dec. 15

In addition to holding services for the second Sunday in their new location at 2411 Abbey Road, members of the 106-year-old congregation of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) also hold a service of dedication and an open house; delivering the dedicatory sermon is the Rev. Stephen Cranford of Jefferson City, regional minister of the Christian Church of Mid America.
Donald B. Kraft of Cape Girardeau has donated a 1798 Martin Luther pulpit Bible to Hanover Lutheran Church and a 1791 volume of writings by John Wesley to Centenary United Methodist Church.
A tornado comes roaring out of the southwest shortly before 3 a.m., churns down a hillside into Scott City, and leaves a cruel path of death, injuries and chaotic destruction behind; killed is Michael Raines, whose mobile home is destroyed; his wife, Sharon, and the couple's 13-month-old son, Paul, are injured; at least 24 area residents are treated for storm-related injuries; the major storm damage in Scott City is in a 16-block area, where three houses and a mobile home on Main Street and at least one other house and two mobile homes are destroyed.
Cape Girardeau officials have gone on record as approving and supporting as filed the State Highway Department's proposed improvement of 1.8 miles of Highway 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson; the improvement would make the highway four lanes between the towns.
The Schubert Choral Club, under the direction of Clara Drew, presents the Christmas cantata, "The First Christmas," by Cordelia Brooks Fenno, in the evening at Grace Methodist Church; soloists are Mrs. Hal B. Lehman, Laura St. Ann Keller and Mrs. L.A. Johnson.
Dr. John J. Schneider, 78, an optometrist here many years, dies at the family home, 319 N. Middle St.; he was born Aug, 8, 1868, at St. Jacobs, Illinois, a son of John B. Schneider and Mary Lartenzer; after receiving his degree in optometry in St. Louis, he came to Cape Girardeau in 1907 and for a time was associated with his father in business.
The firm of Vandivort and Angle has sold its mercantile establishment at Advance, Missouri, and Leon Vandivort has moved back to Cape Girardeau; he is again living in a part of the house occupied by police chief W.J. Segraves and his wife on North Spanish Street.
Hard-hearted criminals in Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri who were made happy a few weeks ago by a culprit who poisoned Rock, the bloodhound, will soon have to be a little more careful in their "work"; Fire Chief Fred Meyer has ordered a pair of English bloodhounds from W.D. Phipps, a bloodhound expert of Chattanooga, Tennessee; they are expected to arrive here early next week.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
