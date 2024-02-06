Out of the past: Dec. 15

TAMMS, Ill. -- The pilot of a Cessna 182K single-engine plane escaped injury Wednesday night when he crash-landed his plane on McDaniel School Road, about a mile north of the Grape Vine Trail Road; the plane, en route from Lexington, Kentucky, to Cape Girardeau, apparently "ran out of fuel," according to the Illinois State Police; the plane lost part of one wing and destroyed a power pole in the crash, but pilot Dean Welch was able to walk away afterward.
Students are missing school and doctors and nurses are putting in long hours to treat patients complaining of upper respiratory and gastrointestinal miseries; Jackson Junior High School was down to about 70% attendance Monday; at Franklin School, which has an enrollment of 370, 102 students were out sick Tuesday; at Nell Holcomb School, 30 students were absent Monday out of an enrollment of 300.
A proposal to relocate between 120 and 150 eighth-grade pupils from Cape Girardeau Central High School to Schultz School in the 1971-72 school year was approved by the school board last night; Superintendent of Schools Charles E. House says the relocation is necessary to relieve overcrowding on the junior high-senior high campus.
Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau, announces the House has approved a bill authorizing expenditure of $216,500 for an instrument landing system at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport; the bill should go to the Senate next week.
Under a new Missouri law, based on the new state Constitution, County Assessor Leo P. Steimle and City Assessor W.C. Blair will begin the annual assessing of property Jan. 2 so that assessments may be made and taxes paid within the calendar year; heretofore, assessments had been made after June 1 and taxes paid some 18 months later.
More colder weather tonight, Sunday and probably Monday is forecast for the district, with the mercury expected to dip near zero; North Missouri has a prediction of 10 degrees below zero.
As a reward for his diligent services in enforcing the law in Cape Girardeau County, Prosecuting Attorney J. Henry Caruthers has been appointed assistant attorney general of the state by Attorney General J.W. Barrett; Caruthers' term as prosecutor will expire the last of this year, and he will then take up his new duties; he will move his family to Jefferson City for the next four years.
Henry Sanders, pioneer of the motion picture business in Cape Girardeau, leaves in the evening for Los Angeles, California, where he may be for several months on business; Sanders is connected with a leading motion picture company and also has personal interests in California which he will give attention this winter.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
