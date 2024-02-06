Out of the past: Dec. 14

1997

Continuing a six-year tradition, Hanover Lutheran Church mixes German and English languages for a holiday celebration in the evening; the edifice is decorated with its traditional cedar Christmas tree and period ornaments; the one-room school museum of Lutheran heritage is also open.

The Rev. James Winfrey III has been appointed pastor of St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 327 Cherry St. in Jackson; Winfrey has been in the ministry for five years, serving churches in Nebraska and Missouri.

1972

Cape Girardeans may soon be forced to decide whether they want to build and man a firefighting-rescue facility at Municipal Airport or do without commercial air carrier service; a new program administered by the Federal Aviation Administration lists specifics for firefighting-rescue equipment among standards for certification of some airports; without proper certification, the airports can't serve regularly scheduled Civil Aeronautics Board-approved carriers, including Ozark Airlines, the only major airline using the airport.

Conservationist efforts to create an 8,000-acre wilderness area in Mingo National Wildlife Refuge in Stoddard County have received the support of 10th District Rep. Bill D. Burlison; pledging to wage a campaign in Congress, the Cape Girardeau Democrat announced at a public meeting here last night that he will oppose a 1,700-acre proposal of the Fish and Wildlife Service of the Department of the Interior.