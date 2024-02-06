All sections
RecordsDecember 14, 2022

Out of the past: Dec. 14

1997

1997

Continuing a six-year tradition, Hanover Lutheran Church mixes German and English languages for a holiday celebration in the evening; the edifice is decorated with its traditional cedar Christmas tree and period ornaments; the one-room school museum of Lutheran heritage is also open.

The Rev. James Winfrey III has been appointed pastor of St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 327 Cherry St. in Jackson; Winfrey has been in the ministry for five years, serving churches in Nebraska and Missouri.

1972

Cape Girardeans may soon be forced to decide whether they want to build and man a firefighting-rescue facility at Municipal Airport or do without commercial air carrier service; a new program administered by the Federal Aviation Administration lists specifics for firefighting-rescue equipment among standards for certification of some airports; without proper certification, the airports can't serve regularly scheduled Civil Aeronautics Board-approved carriers, including Ozark Airlines, the only major airline using the airport.

Conservationist efforts to create an 8,000-acre wilderness area in Mingo National Wildlife Refuge in Stoddard County have received the support of 10th District Rep. Bill D. Burlison; pledging to wage a campaign in Congress, the Cape Girardeau Democrat announced at a public meeting here last night that he will oppose a 1,700-acre proposal of the Fish and Wildlife Service of the Department of the Interior.

1947

A Christmas cantata, "King of Kings," by Daniel Protheroe is presented by the choir of First Baptist Church of Cape Girardeau, under the direction of Mrs. Kenneth Seiler, in the evening at the church; the cantata features seven vocalists -- Chester McCormack, Paul Jenkins, T.J. Seabaugh, John Evans, Hazel Jennings, Mrs. Jack Robbins and Ann Proffer -- supported by the choir and a women's chorus.

The Christmas vesper service, presented in the afternoon in the State College auditorium by the Student Christian Association, is attended by approximately 500 students and townspeople; the program features music by the college a capella choir, under the direction of Professor J. Clyde Brandt, and a Christmas reading by Lillian Statler.

1922

Mr. and Mrs. L.L. Vandivort, who run the Vandivort Hotel in Paragould, Arkansas, often referred to as the best hotel in that state, are in Cape Girardeau looking around; they expect to establish another hotel in this part of the Mississippi Valley; they lived in Morehouse, Missouri, quite a few years ago, and Mrs. Vandivort comes from a prominent family in Bollinger County.

Pecan Grove, a progressive farming community in Cape Girardeau Township, a few miles from Cape Girardeau, organized a community club last evening; officers are president Albert Schrader, vice president Mrs. Edwin Keller and secretary Elizabeth Lishman; the club was organized by Allan H. Hinchey and Professor John H. Gehrs of the Southeast Missouri Teachers College, both of whom gave addresses on community development and better farming.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Out of the Past
