Out of the past: Dec. 13

1997

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A steady stream of people visited the Scott County Health Department's Sikeston clinic yesterday; young and old alike, they came to the clinic to get vaccinated against hepatitis A, the contagious, viral disease that has sickened 43 people in the Sikeston area; public health officials estimated more than 250 people were vaccinated at the clinic Friday; as part of the vaccination, all of them will be called back within the next year to receive booster shots.

Health care in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding region could be a new ballgame in six months to two years; health and business leaders are awaiting the outcome of a joint study on the feasibility of a "permanent affiliation" between Southeast Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center; officials from both hospitals announced the decision at a press conference Friday; exactly what that affiliation might mean is under study.

1972

The natural gas shortage facing Missouri Utilities Co. here worsened yesterday upon notification by Texas Eastern Transmission Corp. that it is curtailing the company's supply by another 200,000 cubic feet daily; it is the third time since October that Texas Eastern has cut Missouri Utilities' daily supply of natural gas, and company officials say it won't be the last this winter.

JEFFERSON CITY -- John Ashcroft, 30-year-old Springfield, Missouri, attorney, is tabbed by Missouri's Gov.-elect Christopher S. Bond to become state auditor Jan. 8; Ashcroft will serve the remaining two years of Bond's term in that office.