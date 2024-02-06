Out of the past: Dec. 11

Reflecting the concern older Cape Girardeans have over the rash of burglaries targeting senior citizens here, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan reports the number of gun permits issued has gone up since the burglaries began; Capt. Steve Strong, acting police chief, says everything possible is being done to catch the culprits: "Right now we think this is the most important thing on our plate"; 16 burglaries targeting elderly residents have occurred here since May, mostly south of Broadway and east of Kingshighway.
Reconstruction is about to begin on Cape Girardeau's water intake structure on the Mississippi River in the northern part of town; three pumps pull in river water to be treated at a water plant on Cape Rock Drive; the plan is to raise the intake building's floor, keeping the motors out of danger of floods.
Over 4,500 cans of food are collected by residents of Towers South at State College and are turned over to the Cape Girardeau Civic Center, 1232 S. Ranney St.; the canned goods will be used by the center in its program of supplying food to those in need.
Gene E. Huckstep, a member of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, announces he will propose the State Mediation Board be called in to conduct an election under the school system's custodians to determine whether they will join the International Union of Operating Engineers; the city's school custodians have been considering joining the union for the past five years.
Two new cases of infantile paralysis, the first since Oct. 15, are reported; the stricken children are cousins, the sons of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Hecht and Mr. and Mrs. Rudy Hecht, who live in the extreme north end of Cape Girardeau County; each is about 4 years old.
With each community giving the proposal a big majority, Illmo and Fornfelt voted at special elections yesterday to consolidate the school districts of the two towns; from the beginning, the two school districts have operated separately although the towns adjoin, with each maintaining separate grade and approved first-class high schools; the enrollment in the Illmo schools is 365 pupils, while that of Fornfelt is 240.
Mayor Jim Barks and other members of the Cape Girardeau City Council are considering employing a motor cop, who would watch for violations of the new motor vehicle ordinance; if hired, the police officer would receive a salary of about $1,500 a year, with working hours from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; a motorcycle would be furnished him by the city.
Cape Girardeau has never known greater church activity than at present; Centenary Methodist Church is busy taking care of its scores of new members, due to the Burke Culpepper revival, and its usual pre-holiday activities; First Baptist Church likewise is experiencing similar activities, the result of the revival being held there.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
