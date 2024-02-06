Out of the past: Dec. 11

1996

Reflecting the concern older Cape Girardeans have over the rash of burglaries targeting senior citizens here, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan reports the number of gun permits issued has gone up since the burglaries began; Capt. Steve Strong, acting police chief, says everything possible is being done to catch the culprits: "Right now we think this is the most important thing on our plate"; 16 burglaries targeting elderly residents have occurred here since May, mostly south of Broadway and east of Kingshighway.

Reconstruction is about to begin on Cape Girardeau's water intake structure on the Mississippi River in the northern part of town; three pumps pull in river water to be treated at a water plant on Cape Rock Drive; the plan is to raise the intake building's floor, keeping the motors out of danger of floods.

1971

Over 4,500 cans of food are collected by residents of Towers South at State College and are turned over to the Cape Girardeau Civic Center, 1232 S. Ranney St.; the canned goods will be used by the center in its program of supplying food to those in need.

Gene E. Huckstep, a member of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, announces he will propose the State Mediation Board be called in to conduct an election under the school system's custodians to determine whether they will join the International Union of Operating Engineers; the city's school custodians have been considering joining the union for the past five years.