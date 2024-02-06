Out of the past: Dec. 11

1993

Two current Cape Girardeau city councilmen will square off in April in a race for the mayor's seat; yesterday, the last day to file for the April 5 municipal election, Councilman Al Spradling III filed an election petition for mayor; he will challenge Councilman Melvin Gateley, who filed for that office Nov. 10, the first day for filing.

After 16 years, the Cape Girardeau Central High School new gymnasium may have a "real" name; naming the structure is among items on the school board's agenda for Monday's meeting; the proposed name is Tiger Fieldhouse.

1968

Having a stereo music player installed in your car is getting to be risky in Cape Girardeau; unofficial records show nearly $6,000 in stereo players and cartridge tapes have been stolen from cars this year, $3,000 worth in the past two months.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Ground is broken in the afternoon for the new $750,000 Chaffee General Hospital, to be erected at the intersection of Highway 77 and Yoakum Street; the ceremony is held at the high school football field, with remarks by Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr. of Cape Girardeau and music by the Chaffee High School band.