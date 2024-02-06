Out of the past: Dec. 11

1992

Denny Alcorn and Gordon Powell of Denny's Ornamental Iron in Sikeston, Missouri, installed the final section of fence at Old Lorimier Cemetery yesterday; with vandalism a continuing problem at the historic cemetery, a chain-link fence was installed on three sides with an ornamental fence in front.

Southeast Missouri State University's Center for Child Studies has eliminated Christmas and other holiday parties in deference to non-Christian children who attend the center and a new "anti-bias curriculum"; the policy has angered some parents, who say they don't understand the need to eliminate such holiday fun.

1967

Cape Girardeau will be in the path of Strategic Air Command B-52 Stratofortress bombers flying at altitudes ranging from 400 to 1,600 feet above ground level beginning Friday; headquarters of the Second Air Force at Barksdale AFT, Louisiana, announced the series of low-altitude indoctrination and training flights during daylight hours.

A live Nativity scene, sponsored for the fourth year by the Metro Business District, is opened in the evening by a Girl Scout chorus of about 200 voices; the feature is at a new location this year, at the former Harris Motor Car Co. lot in the 200 block of Broadway; in previous years, it had been set up on the front steps of the Common Pleas Courthouse.