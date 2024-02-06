All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsDecember 11, 2017

Out of the past: Dec. 11

Denny Alcorn and Gordon Powell of Denny's Ornamental Iron in Sikeston, Missouri, installed the final section of fence at Old Lorimier Cemetery yesterday; with vandalism a continuing problem at the historic cemetery, a chain-link fence was installed on three sides with an ornamental fence in front...

1992

Denny Alcorn and Gordon Powell of Denny's Ornamental Iron in Sikeston, Missouri, installed the final section of fence at Old Lorimier Cemetery yesterday; with vandalism a continuing problem at the historic cemetery, a chain-link fence was installed on three sides with an ornamental fence in front.

Southeast Missouri State University's Center for Child Studies has eliminated Christmas and other holiday parties in deference to non-Christian children who attend the center and a new "anti-bias curriculum"; the policy has angered some parents, who say they don't understand the need to eliminate such holiday fun.

1967

Cape Girardeau will be in the path of Strategic Air Command B-52 Stratofortress bombers flying at altitudes ranging from 400 to 1,600 feet above ground level beginning Friday; headquarters of the Second Air Force at Barksdale AFT, Louisiana, announced the series of low-altitude indoctrination and training flights during daylight hours.

A live Nativity scene, sponsored for the fourth year by the Metro Business District, is opened in the evening by a Girl Scout chorus of about 200 voices; the feature is at a new location this year, at the former Harris Motor Car Co. lot in the 200 block of Broadway; in previous years, it had been set up on the front steps of the Common Pleas Courthouse.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1942

Owners of business houses are advised by civilian-defense officials to make certain night protective lights aren't permitted to burn during the period of Monday night's blackout; defense officials suggest, if an owner is worried about burglary, he might do well to post a guard in the building during the 20-minute period of the blackout.

Agent W. Wade Bromwell of the Federal Bureau of Investigation will again be at the post office building in Cape Girardeau on Saturday to interview women applicants for jobs with the FBI in Washington, D.C.; last week, Bromwell interviewed 15 women from the city and district.

1917

It is rumored the 140th Division of the Army, composed of the old Sixth Regiment of Southeast Missouri, is just about to depart from Fort Sill, Oklahoma, for some place, more than likely France.

A Legal Advisory Board of Cape Girardeau County was organized Monday, with all attorneys in the county appointed as associate members; the association was formed to assist men registering for the selective war draft in making out their extensive and exhaustive papers in compliance with war-department orders.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 12
Births 10-12-24
RecordsOct. 11
Cape Girardeau fire at vacant house deemed suspicious
RecordsOct. 11
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work...
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy