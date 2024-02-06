Out of the past: Dec. 10

1996

The Cape Girardeau County Commission will look into increasing after-hours security at Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau in the wake of an attempt by an arsonist over the weekend to set fire to the historic building; while damage to the 142-year-old courthouse was negligible, Don McQuay, head supervisor of buildings and grounds for the county, cautions the commissioners not to take the incident lightly, because the arsonist and the motivation for the crime remain unknown.

A group of 24 newly elected members of the Missouri House of Representatives gets an insight into Southeast Missouri State University during a stopover here in the evening; the group is on a tour of the state as part of the freshmen lawmakers' exposure to the divers problems they will be dealing with as voting members of the House next month.

1971

Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois residents are cleaning up the debris left by a storm that causes two deaths and widespread damage early in the day; gusts of wind at times approach tornadic force, damaging buildings, including the Illmo-Scott City Elementary School, forcing it to close; trees topple onto utility lines, knocking out electrical and telephone service in scattered areas.

A 5-year-old boy is run over by a school bus in the 1900 block of Briarwood in the afternoon; Cape Girardeau police say the kindergartner appears to have suffered internal injuries when the left wheel of the bus runs over him at about 3:12 p.m. in front of his home.