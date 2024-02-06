Out of the past: Dec. 10

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the fatal crash of a Cape Central Airways cargo plane at Kansas City International Airport; the investigation involves the pilot's concern about ice buildup on the plane and other possible reasons for Thursday night's crash; the pilot, Bonita Connors, 36, of Sedalia, Missouri, died Friday night.
Susan Essner accepts her diploma during commencement exercises, becoming the 12th daughter or son of Ina and John A. Essner to graduate from Southeast Missouri State University; the Cape Girardeau family has been congratulating graduates since 1975.
A Coca-Cola truck owned by Milde Bottling Co. yesterday got away from its parking space at the west side of the county courthouse in Jackson shortly before noon, as the driver was making a delivery inside; the truck rolled north, down a short but steep hill and across Washington Street, rolling into the city parking lot; two city parking meters were flattened, then a Highway Patrol car was struck; the truck went on to sideswipe the car of deputy sheriff Dennis W. Hente, and then hit and jumped an 18-inch retaining wall, finally stopping after striking a house owned by Alice Wallace.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Former Sikeston resident John H. Adams, 51, has been named managing editor of U.S. News and World Reports magazine, a national publication in Washington, D.C..
A new pulpit Bible is dedicated at the morning service at the Christian Church, when Universal Bible Sunday is observed; the Bible, a sealskin American standard version, was presented to the church by Mrs. Fred Naeter in memory of her daughter, Dicia Lou Pangburn.
Two Southeast Missouri soldiers, Staff Sgt. Marion Jacobs of Commerce, Missouri, and Cpl. Joe Criswell of Cape Girardeau, both 24, close friends who went into service together, are reported missing in action, according to messages received by their wives; Jacobs has been missing since Nov. 13, while serving in France under Gen. Patton; Criswell has been missing since Nov. 18.
The mercury sank to 2 degrees above zero at the Teachers College thermometer overnight; this is the lowest the temperature has gone this winter; by 8 a.m., it is 8 degrees.
J.F. Lawler, who for many years conducted City Meat Market on Independence Street, between Main and Spanish streets, and who sold the business a year ago to John L. Miller, has bought it back; he will have charge of the shop beginning tomorrow morning.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
