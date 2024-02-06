Out of the past: Dec. 10

1994

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the fatal crash of a Cape Central Airways cargo plane at Kansas City International Airport; the investigation involves the pilot's concern about ice buildup on the plane and other possible reasons for Thursday night's crash; the pilot, Bonita Connors, 36, of Sedalia, Missouri, died Friday night.

Susan Essner accepts her diploma during commencement exercises, becoming the 12th daughter or son of Ina and John A. Essner to graduate from Southeast Missouri State University; the Cape Girardeau family has been congratulating graduates since 1975.

1969

A Coca-Cola truck owned by Milde Bottling Co. yesterday got away from its parking space at the west side of the county courthouse in Jackson shortly before noon, as the driver was making a delivery inside; the truck rolled north, down a short but steep hill and across Washington Street, rolling into the city parking lot; two city parking meters were flattened, then a Highway Patrol car was struck; the truck went on to sideswipe the car of deputy sheriff Dennis W. Hente, and then hit and jumped an 18-inch retaining wall, finally stopping after striking a house owned by Alice Wallace.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Former Sikeston resident John H. Adams, 51, has been named managing editor of U.S. News and World Reports magazine, a national publication in Washington, D.C..