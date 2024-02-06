Out of the past: Dec. 10

1993

Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson was the apparent low bidder on the new $5.4 million Jackson Middle School project when five bids were opened yesterday; Penzel's bid was $4,415,000; Penzel was also low bidder on the recently-completed site work for the new building.

Brenda Dohogne is the third candidate to file for election in Cape Girardeau's Ward 2; with her filing yesterday, Ward 2 became the second of three wards up for election in April that will have to have a February primary; other candidates in that ward are Tom Neumeyer and Joseph Sampson.

1968

Architect Thomas E. Phillips has been hired by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education to begin preliminary planning for a middle school, which the board tentatively plans to build on the Bertling-North Sprigg Street site; in other business yesterday, the board heard reports on the Governor's Conference on Education, including projected state aid to school districts under a proposed new formula.

The new Route K in Cape Girardeau -- the extension of William Street from Highway 61 westward to near Interstate 55 -- was opened to traffic yesterday afternoon; a section of paving near the western end is yet to be done, and traffic there is restricted to two lanes.