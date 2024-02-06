Out of the past: Dec. 10

Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson was the apparent low bidder on the new $5.4 million Jackson Middle School project when five bids were opened yesterday; Penzel's bid was $4,415,000; Penzel was also low bidder on the recently-completed site work for the new building.
Brenda Dohogne is the third candidate to file for election in Cape Girardeau's Ward 2; with her filing yesterday, Ward 2 became the second of three wards up for election in April that will have to have a February primary; other candidates in that ward are Tom Neumeyer and Joseph Sampson.
Architect Thomas E. Phillips has been hired by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education to begin preliminary planning for a middle school, which the board tentatively plans to build on the Bertling-North Sprigg Street site; in other business yesterday, the board heard reports on the Governor's Conference on Education, including projected state aid to school districts under a proposed new formula.
The new Route K in Cape Girardeau -- the extension of William Street from Highway 61 westward to near Interstate 55 -- was opened to traffic yesterday afternoon; a section of paving near the western end is yet to be done, and traffic there is restricted to two lanes.
Marion Rogers, who began his football career at Jackson High School under Coach Ryland Milner, has been named to the Associated Press Service All-America football team; Rogers, who is a sergeant stationed at the South Plains (Texas) Army Air Field, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. O.E. Rogers of Jackson; he has been in service 19 months and is in training as a glider pilot.
Charles Gillespie of Jefferson City, governor of the Mo-Kan-Ark District of Kiwanis International, is the guest speaker at a dinner meeting of the service club at Grace Methodist Church, when the new lieutenant-governor of Division 15 and the officers and board members of the Kiwanis clubs of Cape Girardeau, Sikeston and Chaffee, Missouri, are installed; the new lieutenant governor is Floyd L. Statler, retiring president of the Cape Girardeau club.
Syvilla Roth, one of Cape Girardeau's most estimable young women, dies at the home of her father, Ed Roth, in the morning following an illness lasting six days with Spanish influenza and pneumonia; she was 35 years old Nov. 3.
Henry Hohler has returned to Cape Girardeau to resume work as a civilian, having been discharged from the Army at Camp Dodge, Iowa; he is back at his work as a printer at The Missourian office.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
