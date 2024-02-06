Out of the past: Dec. 1

1994

Despite leveling a hill a year ago to improve visibility at the Highway 61-Interstate 55 interchange, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Department now is planting trees in the median where the hill once stood; some criticize the move, saying the trees will interfere with motorists' visibility once grown.

Maunty Collins, a senior vice president and director of central region operations for Boyd Gaming Corp., is in Cape Girardeau to meet with city officials; the company hopes to begin construction in early 1995; it will take delivery of its riverboat in December or January, but the boat will remain moored in Louisiana until the docking facility is ready here.

1969

A proposal to call an election to establish a Cape Girardeau County Health Unit may be in trouble before it gets off the ground, according to opinions given by Prosecuting Attorney A.J. Seier to the County Court; the problem is there may not be enough legally acceptable signatures on the petitions to force an election, and the County Court apparently doesn't have authority to call the election without petitions.

A 20-year chapter in Cape Girardeau's medical history ends and a new one begins in Chaffee, Missouri; today marks the end of the Cape Osteopathic Hospital and the beginning of its successor, Chaffee General Hospital; of the nine patients at the Cape Girardeau facility, one is dismissed in the morning and the others are transferred by ambulance to Chaffee.