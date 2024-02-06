Out of the past: Dec. 1

Despite leveling a hill a year ago to improve visibility at the Highway 61-Interstate 55 interchange, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Department now is planting trees in the median where the hill once stood; some criticize the move, saying the trees will interfere with motorists' visibility once grown.
Maunty Collins, a senior vice president and director of central region operations for Boyd Gaming Corp., is in Cape Girardeau to meet with city officials; the company hopes to begin construction in early 1995; it will take delivery of its riverboat in December or January, but the boat will remain moored in Louisiana until the docking facility is ready here.
A proposal to call an election to establish a Cape Girardeau County Health Unit may be in trouble before it gets off the ground, according to opinions given by Prosecuting Attorney A.J. Seier to the County Court; the problem is there may not be enough legally acceptable signatures on the petitions to force an election, and the County Court apparently doesn't have authority to call the election without petitions.
A 20-year chapter in Cape Girardeau's medical history ends and a new one begins in Chaffee, Missouri; today marks the end of the Cape Osteopathic Hospital and the beginning of its successor, Chaffee General Hospital; of the nine patients at the Cape Girardeau facility, one is dismissed in the morning and the others are transferred by ambulance to Chaffee.
Thelma Ross Patterson of Cape Girardeau received word yesterday of the death of her husband, Pvt. Allen Patterson, on Nov. 6 in France of wounds he received in action; she had not been advised that he had been wounded.
Up until noon, 275 rabbits, an unusually large and unexpected number, had been entered in the spring show of the Kiam Rabbit and Cavy Breeders Association, being held in the Jaeger building, 818 Broadway; more specimens are expected to arrive this afternoon.
The executive committee of the Southeast Missouri Football League met at Sikeston Saturday and decided the football championship of Southeast Missouri was a tie between Sikeston and Jackson; it was also decided the tie wouldn't be played off, as the two teams couldn't come to an agreement as to playing another game.
Two new members are elected to the board of directors of the Building and Loan Association: M.E. Leming and Dr. W.E. Yount.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.