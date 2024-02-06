Out of the past: Dec. 1

1992

Veteran state Rep. Joe Driskill of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and former longtime representative Marvin E. Proffer of Oakville, Missouri, are among those being mentioned for high-level positions in the administration of governor-elect Mel Carnahan.

Cape Girardeau Central High School senior Tarina Kang, 18, will be spending Christmas in New York City, playing the violin at Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center; she will be playing in the New York String Orchestra Seminar, sponsored by the New School Concert.

1967

Mrs. Don P. Thomasson was elected charter president of the provisional Cape County League of Women Voters at last night's organizational meeting; president of the state league, Mrs. Caldwell K. Hamilton of Creve Coeur, Missouri, was present for the chapter's founding, along with Mrs. Harold Walters, state treasurer, and Mrs. Melvin Schroeder, state organization chairman.

BENTON, Mo. -- Four prisoners escape from the Scott County Jail here in the afternoon, but three of them are recaptured near Morley, Missouri, only a few hours later; the fourth escapee, a juvenile from Chaffee, Missouri, was being held on a charge of driving a motor vehicle without a license three times.