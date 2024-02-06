Out of the past: Dec. 1

Veteran state Rep. Joe Driskill of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and former longtime representative Marvin E. Proffer of Oakville, Missouri, are among those being mentioned for high-level positions in the administration of governor-elect Mel Carnahan.
Cape Girardeau Central High School senior Tarina Kang, 18, will be spending Christmas in New York City, playing the violin at Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center; she will be playing in the New York String Orchestra Seminar, sponsored by the New School Concert.
Mrs. Don P. Thomasson was elected charter president of the provisional Cape County League of Women Voters at last night's organizational meeting; president of the state league, Mrs. Caldwell K. Hamilton of Creve Coeur, Missouri, was present for the chapter's founding, along with Mrs. Harold Walters, state treasurer, and Mrs. Melvin Schroeder, state organization chairman.
BENTON, Mo. -- Four prisoners escape from the Scott County Jail here in the afternoon, but three of them are recaptured near Morley, Missouri, only a few hours later; the fourth escapee, a juvenile from Chaffee, Missouri, was being held on a charge of driving a motor vehicle without a license three times.
Twenty-four airplanes are destroyed in an early-morningfire which burns the hangar and all equipment of the Consolidated School of Aviation, Inc., on Highway 74, south of Cape Girardeau; the blaze, apparently starting near a furnace near the center of the building, destroys that structure and all but one plane at the field.
Because of the Boston night club fire last weekend, and due to new conditions brought about by the war, Fire Chief Carl Lewis has ordered his firefighters to make special inspections of all public buildings in the city this week; the firemen will look particularly for blocked stairways, closed exits, dangerous storerooms and rubbish heaps; 492 people were killed in the Nov. 28 fire at the Cocoanut Grove Club.
A report was filed in Common Pleas Court yesterday containing the judgment of three commissioners appointed by the court to assess damages to owners of a strip of ground 46 feet wide to be taken by city for the opening of Main Street south of Independence and benefits to owners of property in a district surrounding the strip; the commissioners ruled owners of the nine parcels of property, facing on the present Aquamsi Place, should be paid $12,450 for their property.
A few Girardeans get a glimpse in the morning of the extent to which the government is making preparation for its part in the war against Germany; a towboat propelling eight large barges loaded with steel freight cars destined for France was tied up at the wharf overnight and leaves in the morning for Cairo, Illinois.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.