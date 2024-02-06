Out of the past: Aug. 9

1995

Cape Girardeau voters overwhelmingly approved a transportation sales tax yesterday that will fund 20 road and bridge projects; voters approved the half-cent, five-year sales tax by a 1,638-vote margin; the victory is sweet for civic leaders who had been frustrated by back-to-back defeats of transportation tax measures in 1986 and 1987.

After a decade of litigation, the Southeast Missouri Council on Aging hopes officially to own Lindenwood Apartments by Sept. 1; council president Grace Hoover said court proceedings between the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the agency that funded the housing project for elderly and handicapped people, and companies responsible for building Lindenwood Apartments prevented the council from taking ownership of the six-story building.

1970

Michael Winkelman of Arenzville, Illinois, is inducted as vicar of Trinity Lutheran Church at the morning worship service; he succeeds Roger Sonnenberg of Vergas, Minnesota, who returned to St. Louis last week for his final year of ministerial training at Concordia Seminary.

A newly formed corporation, Community Builders Supply, has acquired the real estate and business of the M. and R. Lumber Co., located on Highway 61, south of Bloomfield Road; James Blyze is the president of the firm, and Jerry Reynolds will be yard manager, assisted by Ned Moore, who was one of the founders of the firm originally established in 1961; the late Orren Reed and Moore were partners in the firm.