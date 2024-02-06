Out of the past: Aug. 9

1992

David W. Hintz is inducted as vicar and Steven A. MacDougall installed as associate pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in separate services.

The congregation of Evangelical United Church of Christ celebrates the 98th anniversary of the church. After a special worship service in the morning, a covered-dish dinner is held in the fellowship hall. The meal is followed by an old-time sing-along and sharing of memories.

1967

In a brief, controversial meeting this morning, the Cape Girardeau City Council, by a 3-2 vote, passes an ordinance authorizing the city to purchase cement for the contractor constructing the new runway at the municipal airport. The new, supplementary agreement with the contractor, Gammon Barter and Zeller of Keokuk, Iowa, will allow the city to buy the cement needed from Marquette Cement Manufacturing Co. here and apparently will save the construction company the added Missouri sales tax.

Cape Girardeau's Teen Age Club, 423 Broadview St., which takes about 1,200 youths off the city's streets each month, may have to close next month; Dr. Milton Shoss, club board chairman, reports the organization is almost out of money with no new funds expected this year.