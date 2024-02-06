Out of the past: Aug. 9

David W. Hintz is inducted as vicar and Steven A. MacDougall installed as associate pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in separate services.
The congregation of Evangelical United Church of Christ celebrates the 98th anniversary of the church. After a special worship service in the morning, a covered-dish dinner is held in the fellowship hall. The meal is followed by an old-time sing-along and sharing of memories.
In a brief, controversial meeting this morning, the Cape Girardeau City Council, by a 3-2 vote, passes an ordinance authorizing the city to purchase cement for the contractor constructing the new runway at the municipal airport. The new, supplementary agreement with the contractor, Gammon Barter and Zeller of Keokuk, Iowa, will allow the city to buy the cement needed from Marquette Cement Manufacturing Co. here and apparently will save the construction company the added Missouri sales tax.
Cape Girardeau's Teen Age Club, 423 Broadview St., which takes about 1,200 youths off the city's streets each month, may have to close next month; Dr. Milton Shoss, club board chairman, reports the organization is almost out of money with no new funds expected this year.
A movement to pay off an indebtedness of $2,600, incurred three years ago by Red Star Baptist Church when improvements were made to the church property, has been inaugurated by the Big Brothers Class of the church.
Officials of the Christian Church here have been notified by the Rev. Donald Creech of Rochester, New York, he can't accept the congregation's call to become pastor of the church. The call was extended to Creech after his visit here in June to preach.
History is being made in Jackson; the first examinations under the selective service are being held, with doctors beginning physical examinations at their respective offices at sunup. The county clerk's office is crowded to suffocation by drafted men, their families, friends and officials such as notaries, who come with them to sign affidavits for exemption claims.
With the Sixth Regiment band slated to leave Cape Girardeau with Company L, plans are underway to form a new municipal band to take its place. Twenty musicians already have agreed to join the new organization; heading the new unit are Alvin Harnes and Will Shivelbine, two of Cape Girardeau's best band men.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.