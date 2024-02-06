Out of the past: Aug. 8

1998

Southern Illinois hunters go on a wild goose chase every year, but the hunt may be more intense this year; waterfowl flight numbers, from shallow potholes on the plains of Canada to the Mississippi Flyway, are expected to be down this winter; flights could be down as much as 40%, say officials of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources; that creates concern in Southern Illinois, where goose hunting is big business.

A lawsuit seeking to set aside the closure of a number of public roads and trails in Shawnee National Forest in Illinois pits horseback riders, bow hunters, campground owners and other users of the lands against the U.S. Forest Service; the lawsuit was filed earlier this week by the Mountain States Legal Foundation on behalf of five organizations: the Shawnee Trail Conservancy, the Illinois Ranch and Campground Owners Association, Illinois Trail Riders, the Illinois Federation of Outdoor Resources and the Horsemen's Council; some who oppose closing the roads and trails use the forest for horseback riding, including trail ride businesses that have been affected by the move; but the order also limits to certain areas rappelling, rock climbing and camping.

1973

A 15% increase in serious crime in Cape Girardeau, reflected by the crime index in the Federal Bureau of Investigation crime report for 1972, released today, contrasts sharply with the overall decline of 2% nationwide; Cape Girardeau's figure is one of the greatest increases in Missouri.

The Cape Girardeau City Council is scheduled to meet in special session today to refer to the City Planning and Zoning Commission a request for a special-use permit to operate a State Boarding Home for Juveniles at 143 S. Frederick St.; Opal Wulfers, the property owner, and Robert N. Robinson, representative of the state who is in charge of such homes, made the request.