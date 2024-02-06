Out of the past: Aug. 5

1994

The evening graduation ceremony at the Show Me Center marks Southeast Missouri State University's final summer commencement exercise for undergraduates; it's a tradition dating back to at least the 1920s and has been done annually since 1957; school officials say there are too few students to justify all the work involved in putting on a full-scale graduation ceremony in August.

ST. LOUIS -- Carter Ward, an official with the Missouri School Boards Association, tells the Cape Girardeau Board of Education it must strike a balance between responsiveness and leadership when dealing with issues; Ward is a speaker at the board's annual retreat in St. Louis.

1969

The Jackson City Council last night moved to lower the tax rate for this year by 5 cents per $100 assessed valuation; the cut is in response to a blanket assessment increase in Cape Girardeau County, which increases Jackson assessments 5%; the city auditor suggested the rate be cut from 14 cents to 10 cents on 1955 sewer bonds and from 23 cents to 22 cents on more recent water and sewer bonds; this will lower the overall rate to $1.70 per $100 assessed valuation, but will still permit the general revenue fund to enjoy a tax windfall as a result of the assessment hike.

A proposal that a new, full-size lighted baseball diamond, comparable to the one at Capaha Park, be established at the site of the stock-car racetrack at Arena Park is expected to go before the Cape Girardeau City Council tomorrow; advancing the proposal are the Babe Ruth League, the Exchange Club and the Jaycees.