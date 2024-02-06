Out of the past: Aug. 5

The evening graduation ceremony at the Show Me Center marks Southeast Missouri State University's final summer commencement exercise for undergraduates; it's a tradition dating back to at least the 1920s and has been done annually since 1957; school officials say there are too few students to justify all the work involved in putting on a full-scale graduation ceremony in August.
ST. LOUIS -- Carter Ward, an official with the Missouri School Boards Association, tells the Cape Girardeau Board of Education it must strike a balance between responsiveness and leadership when dealing with issues; Ward is a speaker at the board's annual retreat in St. Louis.
The Jackson City Council last night moved to lower the tax rate for this year by 5 cents per $100 assessed valuation; the cut is in response to a blanket assessment increase in Cape Girardeau County, which increases Jackson assessments 5%; the city auditor suggested the rate be cut from 14 cents to 10 cents on 1955 sewer bonds and from 23 cents to 22 cents on more recent water and sewer bonds; this will lower the overall rate to $1.70 per $100 assessed valuation, but will still permit the general revenue fund to enjoy a tax windfall as a result of the assessment hike.
A proposal that a new, full-size lighted baseball diamond, comparable to the one at Capaha Park, be established at the site of the stock-car racetrack at Arena Park is expected to go before the Cape Girardeau City Council tomorrow; advancing the proposal are the Babe Ruth League, the Exchange Club and the Jaycees.
BENTON, Mo. -- Mr. and Mrs. Orvil Davies of near Benton have been informed by the War Department their son, Army Pfc. William R. Davies, 27, is missing in France, as of July 4; his family believes Davies was sent to France from England at the start of the invasion or shortly afterward.
With the SEMO District Fair opening Wednesday, there is considerable activity at the new city park; a large group of race horses arrived overnight from Illinois fairs, greatly increasing interest in the three-day speed program here, which fair officials say will be the best in the fair's history.
Plans are being made to incorporate Cape Girardeau Creamery Co. in the near future and to increase its capacity and output, according to William P. Whitledge, one of the proprietors; H.J. Houser, who formerly owned the creamery, but who has been engaged in Oklahoma the past two years, has returned to Cape Girardeau and bought an interest in the creamery; he will take an active part in the management of the business.
O.G. Kinder delivers to Henry Schlegel, a farmer on Route 4, a Moline tractor; Schlegel's brother has been using one, and Henry couldn't resist temptation any longer; Kinder says he is having a great run on the Molines since the big demonstration at the county farm.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.