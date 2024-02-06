Out of the past: Aug. 4

The Rev. Ron Meyr, a Cape Girardeau native, returns to his hometown to deliver the sermon at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel; he is serving as a missionary at large for a new Lutheran mission congregation at Viera, Florida; he served congregations in Saskatchewan, Canada, from 1980-1986, and in Lakehurst, New Jersey, from 1986-1995; Meyr is the son of Harold and Doloris Meyr of Cape Girardeau.
Pastor Frederick T. Schmucker of Cape Girardeau will return to Lithuania this summer to teach at the Evangelical Theological Center of the University of Klaipeda; Schmucker, a retired pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, serves as a Lutheran mission volunteer.
A list of 2,690 delinquent Cape Girardeau voters has been turned into The Missourian office for publication as a final warning these citizens' names are being removed from the city's registration books unless they ask for reinstatement; the voters have been disqualified because they failed to ballot the past four years in a primary or general election on the county level or above.
JEFFERSON CITY -- The question of how far the Missouri Public Service Commission can go in ordering utility companies to furnish their work products to intervenors in rate cases is hotly debated during closing minutes of a hearing into Missouri Utilities Co.'s request for a 13.7% increase in electrical rates; arguments erupt between the company attorney, Jack L. Oliver, Cape Girardeau City Attorney Howard C. Wright Jr. and PSC General Counsel Jeremiah D. Finnigan when presiding commissioner James F. Mauze orders company officials to furnish computations to intervenors of how they obtained an adjusted figure of $45,981 in a category of other operating expenses based on production.
In the absence of the vacationing pastor, Professor Lynn H. Harris of State College occupies the pulpit in the morning at the Presbyterian Church; Dr. Gene Ruff sings "The Glad Prayer" by Stenson as the offertory solo; organist for the service is William A. Shivelbine.
Two vice presidents of the Modine Mfg. Co. of Racine, Wisconsin, spend the day in Cape Girardeau in quest of a site for a new manufacturing plant; the company manufactures radiators for a number of automobile and tractor firms.
With her husband out of town on business, Mrs. Harry Tenzer declines to give an estimate on the loss sustained yesterday when the Tenzer Hat Factory, located in the Morrison building, 38 S. Spanish St., was badly damaged by fire and smoke yesterday evening; the Cirrito Commission House, a wholesale fruit house, was flooded with water, causing much damage, as a result of the factory blaze.
The Black people of Cape Girardeau celebrate Emancipation Day at Fairground Park with an all-day picnic; the Commerce, Missouri, Black baseball team plays the Cape Girardeau team as one of the amusements.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
