Out of the past: Aug. 31

1994

HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Ten weeks of waiting ended last night for Republican Kenny Hulshof, who became his party's official 9th District congressional candidate; as an assistant attorney general, Hulshof, 36, is known for prosecuting high-profile murder cases.

A new Optimist Tot Lot is dedicated in Capaha Park in the afternoon; the playground is along Broadway south of the swimming pool; the Evening Optimist Club had an old playground removed that it had installed in the early 1960s and paid the costs of a new one.

1969

Members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel hold their annual back-to-school service in the morning; in addition, the service also observes the 25th anniversary of Mrs. Walter Kelpe as teacher in the Lutheran Parochial School System; she has taught 23 years at Trinity Lutheran School in Cape Girardeau and two years at Emmaus Lutheran School in St. Louis; during her tenure at Trinity, Kelpe has taught 53 members of Good Shepherd Chapel.

Cape Realty Co., has purchased three dwellings, all two-story structures of the 1920s, on the south side of Broadway between West End Boulevard and Park Avenue; demolition of those structures will begin this week to provide a site for an as yet unannounced development.