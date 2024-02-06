Out of the past: Aug. 31

HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Ten weeks of waiting ended last night for Republican Kenny Hulshof, who became his party's official 9th District congressional candidate; as an assistant attorney general, Hulshof, 36, is known for prosecuting high-profile murder cases.
A new Optimist Tot Lot is dedicated in Capaha Park in the afternoon; the playground is along Broadway south of the swimming pool; the Evening Optimist Club had an old playground removed that it had installed in the early 1960s and paid the costs of a new one.
Members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel hold their annual back-to-school service in the morning; in addition, the service also observes the 25th anniversary of Mrs. Walter Kelpe as teacher in the Lutheran Parochial School System; she has taught 23 years at Trinity Lutheran School in Cape Girardeau and two years at Emmaus Lutheran School in St. Louis; during her tenure at Trinity, Kelpe has taught 53 members of Good Shepherd Chapel.
Cape Realty Co., has purchased three dwellings, all two-story structures of the 1920s, on the south side of Broadway between West End Boulevard and Park Avenue; demolition of those structures will begin this week to provide a site for an as yet unannounced development.
The heaviest rain in three months -- nearly 4 inches -- fell on Cape Girardeau last night; streams are filled in the immediate district for the first time in months; while Cape Girardeau streets were given a thorough flushing for the most part, there was temporary flooding in places, due to clogging of storm sewer intakes and to the unusually heavy fall during the short period of time; on Frederick Street the water backed up a few inches inside the fire department fire engine room for a time.
S-Sgt. Claude E. Taylor, 30, of Cape Girardeau died at Maffin, Dutch New Guinea, of injuries sustained while in service on July 27, according to word received by his sister, Mrs. J.H. Stone of Cape Girardeau; in a telegram from the War Department the word "injuries" was used instead of "wounds," and it is presumed Taylor suffered some accident in connection with his combat duties.
As there is no longer a Labor Day celebration in Cape Girardeau, many of the town's workmen and labors are planning to go to Illmo, Chaffee, Missouri, and other towns to spend the day; there is a big parade planned in each of the two railroad division towns that will offer attractions.
The Rev. H.P. Crowe, presiding elder, preaches at Centenary Methodist Church in the morning; this is his first visit to Cape Girardeau since being named presiding elder of the district; he will make his home in Sikeston, Missouri, where the district owns a parsonage.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
