Out of the past: Aug. 30

1997

Gov. Mel Carnahan has named Loretta F. Walker of Olivette, Missouri, and Kimberly K. Mothershead of Benton, Missouri, to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents; the two Democrats replace Patricia Washington of St. Louis and Lynn Dempster of Sikeston, Missouri, both Democrats.

ULLIN, Ill. -- A groundbreaking ceremony yesterday marked the beginning of construction of a $7.5 million privately-owned regional prison near Ullin; the Tri-County Detention and Justice Center will be built about 150 yards southwest of the Illinois State Highway Patrol District 22 Headquarters near the Interstate 57-Ullin interchange.

1972

Portion of the estimated 1,500 persons attending the Aug. 30, 1972, Interstate 55 dedication ceremony at Perryville, Missouri, await the arrival of Gov. Warren E. Hearnes and other dignitaries. Photograph was taken from near the speakers' platform. The Missouri Flag is at left in foreground. (Gordon McBride ~ Southeast Missourian archive)

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Twin ribbons of concrete are dedicated near here in the morning; the long-awaited opening of Interstate 55 in its complete length between Cape Girardeau and St. Louis -- and southward to a 13-mile gap at Hayti, Missouri -- is the occasion for fanfare and the gathering of an estimated 1,500; the dedication ceremony is delayed a little more than a half an hour as the crowd awaits the arrival of Gov. Warren E. Hearnes and his party, which includes Sen. Thomas F. Eagleton and Jack Stapleton, State Highway Commission chairman.

Streetcars that once ran on Spanish, Main, Independence and Broadway are making their previous existence felt to those laying underground cable in the downtown area for the new white way lighting system; Missouri Utilities Co. workers are using a jack hammer to remove the concrete from around the old streetcar tracks on Main; after the concrete is removed, workers cut through the tracks with a torch; in some instances, the conduit is being pushed beneath the tracks.