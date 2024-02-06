Out of the past: Aug. 30

Gov. Mel Carnahan has named Loretta F. Walker of Olivette, Missouri, and Kimberly K. Mothershead of Benton, Missouri, to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents; the two Democrats replace Patricia Washington of St. Louis and Lynn Dempster of Sikeston, Missouri, both Democrats.
ULLIN, Ill. -- A groundbreaking ceremony yesterday marked the beginning of construction of a $7.5 million privately-owned regional prison near Ullin; the Tri-County Detention and Justice Center will be built about 150 yards southwest of the Illinois State Highway Patrol District 22 Headquarters near the Interstate 57-Ullin interchange.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Twin ribbons of concrete are dedicated near here in the morning; the long-awaited opening of Interstate 55 in its complete length between Cape Girardeau and St. Louis -- and southward to a 13-mile gap at Hayti, Missouri -- is the occasion for fanfare and the gathering of an estimated 1,500; the dedication ceremony is delayed a little more than a half an hour as the crowd awaits the arrival of Gov. Warren E. Hearnes and his party, which includes Sen. Thomas F. Eagleton and Jack Stapleton, State Highway Commission chairman.
Streetcars that once ran on Spanish, Main, Independence and Broadway are making their previous existence felt to those laying underground cable in the downtown area for the new white way lighting system; Missouri Utilities Co. workers are using a jack hammer to remove the concrete from around the old streetcar tracks on Main; after the concrete is removed, workers cut through the tracks with a torch; in some instances, the conduit is being pushed beneath the tracks.
The deed from the federal government for the central tract at Harris Field came to the City of Cape Girardeau yesterday, and the community now owns the entire field, including the buildings and other improvements; the deed, after being delivered, was taken at once to the office of Scott County Recorder J.M. Law at Benton, Missouri, so it could be officially recorded.
Announcement is made of the sale of the Broadway Cab Co. by Nick Carter to Charles N. Harris, owner of the Harris Body and Fender Shop; the company will be known as Cape Broadway Cab Co., Inc., and Howard Hardman will serve as manager; Harris says two new cabs have been added to the fleet and two more will be put in service in a few week, bringing the total to 10 cabs.
If the weather man cooperates, Col. H.L. Albert and his band will give "some" concert in Courthouse Park tonight; Chris Stiver will sing a couple of popular songs, and then Albert will demonstrate with his band the destructiveness of jazz; he will play a selection of classical airs as slaughtered by jazz demons in order to show the public the havoc that has been wrought; the band will then play a selection of classics just as they were written so as a comparison may be drawn.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- A late agreement between members of the Four Brotherhoods, employees of the Frisco Railroad here, and a vice president of the company prevented the threatened strike of trainmen at 6 last night; the agreement provides that National Guardsmen will be kept at the roundhouse and won't patrol the railroad yards; the guardsmen, when they visit the town, won't carry weapons, and, finally, that the union will appoint six men to be stationed at the six entrances to the round house to admit the men who are to work on the trains, without passes or permits issued by the guard commander.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
