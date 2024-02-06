Out of the past: Aug. 30

Howard Deardorff of Deardorff Design Associates in Lansing, Michigan, speaks at Christ Presbyterian Church in the morning. He has been working with the local church to develop a master site plan for the eight acres owned by the church on Lexington Avenue.
The Salvation Army, aided by Genesis Transportation Co. Inc. and the Cape Girardeau chapter of the American Red Cross, is helping victims of Hurricane Andrew, which devastated parts of Florida and Louisiana. Non-perishable food and other items are being collected and will be trucked to those areas. The local Procter & Gamble plant is sending a truckload of disposable diapers to storm-ravaged Homestead, Florida.
The Cape Girardeau Jaycees this week unanimously approved a resolution supporting the city's annexation plans. In discussing the merits of the annexation, much consideration was given to a possible two-year delay of Saint Francis Hospital construction on Gordonville Road, if the measure isn't approved.
Dewey D. Schade of Cape Girardeau has been appointed law clerk to serve with Judge William R. Collinson of the Federal District Court for the Western District of Missouri. Schade is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ruben R. Schade of Cape Girardeau.
More property improvements are being made at Red Star Baptist Church; booths, of the portable type, are being constructed and soon will be in use in the intermediate department; the kitchen and dining room are to be redecorated.
After occupying the same house of worship for more than 50 years, the Methodist and Baptist congregations at Millersville have decided to dissolve their partnership. A deal was consummated Saturday by which the Methodist congregation transferred its half interest in the shared church building and the real estate, as well as all fixtures, to the Baptist group for $600.
All the steam whistles in Jackson and most of the town's bells sound the formal opening of the 10th annual reunion of the Cape Girardeau County Homecomers Association in the morning. It is practically impossible to give all the names of those coming to town from a distance, as there are hundreds of them.
The following eight young men have the honor of being selected by the board of exemptions as constituting the first contingent of 5 percent of Cape Girardeau County's quota of the "First National Army": Lyman Steele, William Hobbs, Hathorne H. Ranney, Paul A. Mueller, Linus C. Morton, Norman B. Proffer, Emra A. Fullbright and Joseph C. Roussell.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
