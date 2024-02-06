Out of the past: Aug. 30

1992

Howard Deardorff of Deardorff Design Associates in Lansing, Michigan, speaks at Christ Presbyterian Church in the morning. He has been working with the local church to develop a master site plan for the eight acres owned by the church on Lexington Avenue.

The Salvation Army, aided by Genesis Transportation Co. Inc. and the Cape Girardeau chapter of the American Red Cross, is helping victims of Hurricane Andrew, which devastated parts of Florida and Louisiana. Non-perishable food and other items are being collected and will be trucked to those areas. The local Procter & Gamble plant is sending a truckload of disposable diapers to storm-ravaged Homestead, Florida.

1967

The Cape Girardeau Jaycees this week unanimously approved a resolution supporting the city's annexation plans. In discussing the merits of the annexation, much consideration was given to a possible two-year delay of Saint Francis Hospital construction on Gordonville Road, if the measure isn't approved.

Dewey D. Schade of Cape Girardeau has been appointed law clerk to serve with Judge William R. Collinson of the Federal District Court for the Western District of Missouri. Schade is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ruben R. Schade of Cape Girardeau.