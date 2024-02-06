Out of the past: Aug. 3

Construction is expected to begin soon for a 4,500-square-foot parish hall and office building to serve the congregation of Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City; the congregation has been working on the plans and raising half of the $250,000 projected costs for the past 18 months; in order to construct the new facility, the old parish hall was stripped and demolished; groundbreaking for the new hall was held July 6.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- More than 10,000 people gather at the St. Vincent de Paul Parish Picnic yesterday and today at the seminary picnic grounds here; aside from rides and food, picnickers are asked to sign petitions asking the Vincentians to reconsider their decision to develop the picnic grounds; the Catholic order announced plans in June to invite developers to lease the 650 acres it owns that surround the 55 acres of the old St. Mary's of the Barrens Seminary; that includes undeveloped woods and farmland on both sides of Interstate 55, as well as the picnic grounds.
Plans for a retirement program for city employees to be implemented Jan. 1, 1973, were revealed last night, when City Manager W.G. Lawley presented the City Council a summary budget for the 1972-73 fiscal year showing $2,402,635 in expected disbursements from the general revenue fund; in other action, an ordinance establishing a curfew in Cape Girardeau city parks with certain exceptions and regulating some activities in the parks was given its first reading by the council.
A group of R.E. "Ed" Faulkenberry supporters announces plans to institute an investigation into what they have labeled the misuse of federal funds by 10th District Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau; the group, headed by political science student John Harness of Cedar Hill, Missouri, charges the congressman has misspent federal funds by soliciting votes over the telephone and taking advantage of free printing and mailing privileges to send campaign literature for his reelection; Faulkenberry is a House Springs, Missouri, real estate developer, who is pitted against Burlison for the Democratic nomination.
Several hundred persons from over the district attend the second annual Galilean Service in the evening at the Fairground Park lagoon under the sponsorship of the Methodist Youth Fellowship; churches from New Madrid, Mississippi, Scott and Cape Girardeau counties make a picnic of the occasion; guest speaker is Alyce Mullins O'Neal of St. Louis, who delivers her address from a boat near the shore.
The Cape Girardeau Capahas return from Sedalia, Missouri, where they made a gallant fight for the championship of the Missouri state semi-pro baseball tournament, only to lose in the final game last night to the Kirksville Red Roosters, 6-3; the Caps had defeated Kirksville the night before, 9-2; Capahas' pitcher Roy Smith was presented a trophy for being the tournament's leading pitcher; Smith won five games in a row, while Capaha outfielder Jack Behrens was given an award for being the tournament's leading hitter, batting .384.
Changes in the police force in Cape Girardeau, to provide a regular patrolman on the Main Street beat at all times, are being considered by the City Council; it is planned by city officials to have regular policemen there instead of men employed by the merchants in the district.
Judge John A. Snider in Common Pleas Court grants John W. Fristoe, receiver for the Cape Girardeau Northern Railway, the right to donate a site for the new shoe factory that is to be built in Jackson; the lot donated is 200 by 148 feet and is near the Houck depot, East First North Street; it is valued at about $1,000.
