Out of the past: Aug. 3

1997

Construction is expected to begin soon for a 4,500-square-foot parish hall and office building to serve the congregation of Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City; the congregation has been working on the plans and raising half of the $250,000 projected costs for the past 18 months; in order to construct the new facility, the old parish hall was stripped and demolished; groundbreaking for the new hall was held July 6.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- More than 10,000 people gather at the St. Vincent de Paul Parish Picnic yesterday and today at the seminary picnic grounds here; aside from rides and food, picnickers are asked to sign petitions asking the Vincentians to reconsider their decision to develop the picnic grounds; the Catholic order announced plans in June to invite developers to lease the 650 acres it owns that surround the 55 acres of the old St. Mary's of the Barrens Seminary; that includes undeveloped woods and farmland on both sides of Interstate 55, as well as the picnic grounds.

1972

Plans for a retirement program for city employees to be implemented Jan. 1, 1973, were revealed last night, when City Manager W.G. Lawley presented the City Council a summary budget for the 1972-73 fiscal year showing $2,402,635 in expected disbursements from the general revenue fund; in other action, an ordinance establishing a curfew in Cape Girardeau city parks with certain exceptions and regulating some activities in the parks was given its first reading by the council.

A group of R.E. "Ed" Faulkenberry supporters announces plans to institute an investigation into what they have labeled the misuse of federal funds by 10th District Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau; the group, headed by political science student John Harness of Cedar Hill, Missouri, charges the congressman has misspent federal funds by soliciting votes over the telephone and taking advantage of free printing and mailing privileges to send campaign literature for his reelection; Faulkenberry is a House Springs, Missouri, real estate developer, who is pitted against Burlison for the Democratic nomination.