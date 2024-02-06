Out of the past: Aug. 29

1996

Preparation is the key to enjoying the events surrounding President Bill Clinton's speech at Capaha Park Friday; prepare for hot weather, but don't bring a cooler; bring sunscreen, water and a sack lunch; and above all else, be prepared to walk -- parking won't be allowed within close proximity to the park.

U.S. Sens. Kit Bond of Missouri and John McCain of Arizona are in Cape Girardeau to stump for GOP presidential nominee Bob Dole and running mate Jack Kemp; about 400 persons attend the outdoor Republican rally at Common Pleas Courthouse.

1971

Farmers and Merchants Bank has been given approval by the state finance commissioner to relocate its main bank to the 2000 block of William Street, retaining the current structure at Good Hope and Sprigg streets as a branch facility; residents of the William Street block will vacate their properties by Oct. 1 so the structures can be removed; Bethel Assembly of God will have until Nov. 15 to vacate its church building, allowing sufficient time for completion of the new church under construction on Perryville Road.

First Federal Savings and Loan Association has received approval from the Federal Home Loan Bank for location of a branch facility in the 2100 block of William Street; Thomas E. Phillips, Cape Girardeau architect, has been employed to redesign the building recently purchased by the firm for this facility; the building formerly was occupied by a restaurant.