Out of the past: Aug. 29

Preparation is the key to enjoying the events surrounding President Bill Clinton's speech at Capaha Park Friday; prepare for hot weather, but don't bring a cooler; bring sunscreen, water and a sack lunch; and above all else, be prepared to walk -- parking won't be allowed within close proximity to the park.
U.S. Sens. Kit Bond of Missouri and John McCain of Arizona are in Cape Girardeau to stump for GOP presidential nominee Bob Dole and running mate Jack Kemp; about 400 persons attend the outdoor Republican rally at Common Pleas Courthouse.
Farmers and Merchants Bank has been given approval by the state finance commissioner to relocate its main bank to the 2000 block of William Street, retaining the current structure at Good Hope and Sprigg streets as a branch facility; residents of the William Street block will vacate their properties by Oct. 1 so the structures can be removed; Bethel Assembly of God will have until Nov. 15 to vacate its church building, allowing sufficient time for completion of the new church under construction on Perryville Road.
First Federal Savings and Loan Association has received approval from the Federal Home Loan Bank for location of a branch facility in the 2100 block of William Street; Thomas E. Phillips, Cape Girardeau architect, has been employed to redesign the building recently purchased by the firm for this facility; the building formerly was occupied by a restaurant.
County school superintendent O.C. Kiehne says all county rural schools will open Monday, with most schools having secured teachers; Jackson superintendent R.O. Hawkins says that unless additional cases of infantile paralysis develop by Monday, schools there will open for enrollment that morning and continue Tuesday with class sessions.
The roof of the residence at the corner of Ellis and Themis streets has been raised, but not by any celebration; instead, workers raised it with block and tackle so as to add a second floor to what was once a one-story structure; the building is owned by L.E. Rhoads, who intends to make two apartments on the second floor when it is completed.
Victor J. Miller, president of the St. Louis police board, speaks at the Rotary Club dinner, giving more than 100 men of Cape Girardeau and quite a few visitors an intimate look at the workings of a great metropolitan police department; while all the members of the police board are now Republicans, Miller says he strives to administer the department's affairs without thought of political consequences and upon the basis of the "Brotherhood of Man," which means a square deal for every person, regardless of creed or color.
Dr. W.S. Dearmont, former president of the Teachers College, is expected to leave here Wednesday of Kansas City and Mound City, Missouri, where he will visit for several days; his departure depends upon the condition of Mrs. Russell L. Dearmont, who is ill with typhoid fever.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
