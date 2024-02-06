Out of the past: Aug. 29

1995

A fountain and pedestrian plaza will be erected at Southeast Missouri State University within the next two to three years; it is a $30,000 departing gift from Dr. Kala and Joe Stroup; Kala Stroup is stepping down as university president to take a job as Missouri's commissioner of higher education.

Unistar opened quietly in Jackson in June, repainting a building, moving in loads of plastic-manufacturing equipment and hiring about 30 people; in its first six months of operation, the small factory at North High Street and West Independence did $1.5 million in sales; the company does custom compounding, creating a plastic for a particular use and giving it the properties it needs.

1970

Attorney General John C. Danforth, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, made a hectic appearance at the Jackson Homecomers celebration last night; his plane developed engine trouble on the way to Cape Girardeau, which put him behind schedule; while his visit was hurried, he did find time for visiting in the crowd, shaking hands with dozens of persons in the hour or so he spent in Jackson.

An employee of City Sanitation Co. has told police that when he reported to work yesterday morning at the company's landfill site in South Cape Girardeau, he found the telephone line had been cut and a gasoline-soaked rag thrown on the caterpillar used in the operation.