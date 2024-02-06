Out of the past: Aug. 29

A fountain and pedestrian plaza will be erected at Southeast Missouri State University within the next two to three years; it is a $30,000 departing gift from Dr. Kala and Joe Stroup; Kala Stroup is stepping down as university president to take a job as Missouri's commissioner of higher education.
Unistar opened quietly in Jackson in June, repainting a building, moving in loads of plastic-manufacturing equipment and hiring about 30 people; in its first six months of operation, the small factory at North High Street and West Independence did $1.5 million in sales; the company does custom compounding, creating a plastic for a particular use and giving it the properties it needs.
Attorney General John C. Danforth, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, made a hectic appearance at the Jackson Homecomers celebration last night; his plane developed engine trouble on the way to Cape Girardeau, which put him behind schedule; while his visit was hurried, he did find time for visiting in the crowd, shaking hands with dozens of persons in the hour or so he spent in Jackson.
An employee of City Sanitation Co. has told police that when he reported to work yesterday morning at the company's landfill site in South Cape Girardeau, he found the telephone line had been cut and a gasoline-soaked rag thrown on the caterpillar used in the operation.
An effort will be made to get a supply of DDT for spraying at the Cape Girardeau public schools before they open on Tuesday; the spraying is to be done as a precaution against various diseases, including infantile paralysis; while there has been no polio outbreak here, the school board decided to take the precaution.
Parham's Tire & Home Supply, a new retail establishment at 512 Broadway, is preparing to open its doors Friday; the Goodyear outlet is owned by Robert C. Parham.
Cape Girardeau churches, most of which have been taking a vacation during the hot month of August, reopen, and services are held at 14 of the 18 churches in the city; it is believed Sept. 1 will see every pulpit in the city filled, including at the Episcopal and Methodist churches, which have been vacant.
Members of the Business Women's Club picnic at their club house on Sprigg Street Road; the girls take a one-mile hike early in the morning and spend the day swimming in the creek and playing games in the club house.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
