Out of the past: Aug. 28

1996

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Despite Richard Kline's Republican primary win, his party will back Jo Ann Emerson for the 8th District congressional seat; members of the 8th Congressional District Republican committee met here last night; with a vote of 41-0, they nominated Emerson as their candidate in the upcoming special election.

Organizers say Cape Girardeau will be ready for the president when he arrives Friday for his campaign visit; members of President Bill Clinton's campaign and the Secret Service met Monday at Capaha Park with local law enforcement representatives and city officials to discuss details of the presidential visit; those attending the rally will enter the fenced-in park on either side of the lagoon; water and portable bathrooms will be provided; the stage for the speakers will be built today and Thursday in the grassy island directly in the middle of the circular dive southeast of the lagoon.

1971

President Nixon will have scored "an enormous political coup" if his wage-price-rent freeze is successful, U.S. Sen. Thomas F. Eagleton, D-Mo., said here yesterday; Missouri's junior senator, two-thirds through his statewide "meet the people" trek, labeled the freeze "pungent, bitter but necessary medicine for a very sick economy."

One phase of a 21-year business partnership ended yesterday with the purchase by John T. Seesing of the interest of his co-partner, John E. Godwin Jr., in Cape Central Airways, fixed base operator at the municipal airport; Godwin is assuming the position of president and general manager of Atlantic Aero, Inc., one of the two fixed base operations at the Greensboro, North Carolina, Airport.