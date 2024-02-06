Out of the past: Aug. 28

1995

The first day of classes in Cape Girardeau's public schools is an abbreviated one, as temperatures in the area soar; at 11:15 a.m., the heat index in third-floor classrooms at L.J. Schultz School approaches 107 degrees; students and teachers wilt in the heat and humidity.

A new state law that gives owners of apartments and nursing homes a tax break resulted in a 2-cent property tax increase for Cape Girardeau School District residents; because of the change in the way some buildings are assessed, the school board is forced to approve a tax rate of $2.88 per $100 assessed valuation, up 2 cents from last year.

1970

Republican candidate for Congress Gary Rust calls for an end to federal funds for the South Cape Community Progress Center, declaring that under the present leadership of Bobby Williams it hasn't accomplished anything that justifies government expenditures; he urges the funds instead be given to the Cape Girardeau Civic Center.

A $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the arson fires last week at the Leming Lumber mill and Cape Sanitation Co. has grown to $5,000.