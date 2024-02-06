Out of the past: Aug. 28

The first day of classes in Cape Girardeau's public schools is an abbreviated one, as temperatures in the area soar; at 11:15 a.m., the heat index in third-floor classrooms at L.J. Schultz School approaches 107 degrees; students and teachers wilt in the heat and humidity.
A new state law that gives owners of apartments and nursing homes a tax break resulted in a 2-cent property tax increase for Cape Girardeau School District residents; because of the change in the way some buildings are assessed, the school board is forced to approve a tax rate of $2.88 per $100 assessed valuation, up 2 cents from last year.
Republican candidate for Congress Gary Rust calls for an end to federal funds for the South Cape Community Progress Center, declaring that under the present leadership of Bobby Williams it hasn't accomplished anything that justifies government expenditures; he urges the funds instead be given to the Cape Girardeau Civic Center.
A $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the arson fires last week at the Leming Lumber mill and Cape Sanitation Co. has grown to $5,000.
A War Department telegram informs Mrs. Harry Frissell of Northview Farm that her brother-in-law, Col. Howard H. Frissell, is listed among those at a camp in Manchuria; Frissell, who has been a prisoner of war since the fall of the Philippines, was last heard from through the government in January at the approximate time of his transfer from a camp in Formosa to Manchuria.
Charles Hood has started work on the concrete paving of Normal Avenue, between Sprigg and Pacific streets; work is underway on the curbings and gutter for the double-drive street.
When Fred A. Kain, restaurateur and longtime proprietor of the Stucco, secured the Houck property at Independence and Water streets as the new home for his eating establishment, he took possession on one condition; he promised that a certain square-headed, 10-penny nail on the east side of the red brick building would not be removed, covered up, defaced or tampered with; the nail, placed there July 4, 1844, by pioneer Cape Girardeau merchant Robert Sturdivant, marks the high water mark for that record-breaking flood.
Paul Nussbaum leaves Cape Girardeau in the afternoon for Columbia, Missouri, where he will enter the university there; Curt Pott and John Himmelberger, will depart tomorrow and will enroll in the university Monday.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
