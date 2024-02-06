Out of the past: Aug. 28

The Rev. David P. Johnson is installed as administrative pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson; the evening service is followed by a reception in the fellowship hall; Johnson, a native of Nebraska, is married with four children.
A group placing newspaper and radio advertisements around the state opposing a $250 million bond issue approved Aug. 2 by voters is linked to Cape Girardeau and hasn't filed the required campaign finance-disclosure reports required by law; the ads were placed by Red Letter Communications, a Cape Girardeau public relations firm, for Missourians Against Amendment 4; a disclaimer on the ads lists H.C. Mellone of Cape Girardeau as treasurer.
Charmin Paper Products Co.'s Cape Girardeau facility is now in production; the company announces limited production of Pampers disposable diapers has begun at the new plant north of Trail of Tears Park near Neelys Landing; the plant presently employs 200 persons, including production, office and management personnel.
The Cape Girardeau County Court moves, reluctantly, to lower the county general revenue levy to 45 cents and the road levy to 32 cents per $100 assessed valuation; the court says it is poor business to lower the rates from 50 and 35 cents respectively and it thought the higher rates would stand up in court, but the judges say the risk a lawsuit might tie up tax collection is too great to take.
Second Lt. Harold G. Koeppel, 21, son of Mr. and Mrs. August Koeppel of Cape Girardeau, is a prisoner of the Germans, according to a War Department message received yesterday; he had been missing since his first bomber mission, over Austria, on July 25.
A five-foot yellow catfish is caught in the morning by A.L. "Fat" Thompson of the Smelterville suburb on a trotline, which he had anchored near the traffic bridge Sunday; the fish was estimated to weigh 75 to 80 pounds.
Jackson Homecomers kicks off with a concert by Schuchert's famous Sixth Regiment Band, which is in better trim than ever; inclement weather keeps the crowds small; also disappointing is the failure of the airplane to appear; Lt. Charles J. Faulkner reports his craft was damaged at the start of his flight from Sikeston, Missouri, to Jackson.
Permanent organization of the Cape Girardeau branch of the American Legion was effected last night; in choosing the name for the organization, honor was given to the memory of Lt. Louis K. Juden, who lost his life in battle overseas; officers elected were commander, G.F. Smith; vice commander, William Williams; adjutant, W.P. Whitledge; treasurer, Robert Beckman; historian, Edwin Miller; and chaplain, Norman Gaines.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
