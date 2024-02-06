Out of the past: Aug. 28

1994

The Rev. David P. Johnson is installed as administrative pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson; the evening service is followed by a reception in the fellowship hall; Johnson, a native of Nebraska, is married with four children.

A group placing newspaper and radio advertisements around the state opposing a $250 million bond issue approved Aug. 2 by voters is linked to Cape Girardeau and hasn't filed the required campaign finance-disclosure reports required by law; the ads were placed by Red Letter Communications, a Cape Girardeau public relations firm, for Missourians Against Amendment 4; a disclaimer on the ads lists H.C. Mellone of Cape Girardeau as treasurer.

1969

Charmin Paper Products Co.'s Cape Girardeau facility is now in production; the company announces limited production of Pampers disposable diapers has begun at the new plant north of Trail of Tears Park near Neelys Landing; the plant presently employs 200 persons, including production, office and management personnel.

The Cape Girardeau County Court moves, reluctantly, to lower the county general revenue levy to 45 cents and the road levy to 32 cents per $100 assessed valuation; the court says it is poor business to lower the rates from 50 and 35 cents respectively and it thought the higher rates would stand up in court, but the judges say the risk a lawsuit might tie up tax collection is too great to take.