Out of the past: Aug. 27

Following in the footsteps of her father, Missouri State Trooper James Froemsdorf, who was killed making a routine traffic stop in 1985, Teri Froemsdorf yesterday was sworn in with seven other candidates as a reserve officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
First-year Southeast Missouri State University baseball coach Mark Hogan has filled out his coaching staff for the 1994-95 school year; Bart Osborne, Cory Crosnoe and Chad Borders were recently hired as Hogan's assistants.
Crites and Sailer Construction Co. of Cape Girardeau submits the apparent low figure of two firms bidding on an addition to the State College power plant; its bid is $470,019; time for completing the job is listed as 290 days.
Clifford Campbell, with 214 votes, was elected mayor, and Collin Dover, with 377 votes, was chosen police judge in a special election held in Scott City on Tuesday to fill the two vacant offices; Campbell's closest opponent was Lem Bollinger, who received 165 votes; Dover soundly defeated his only opponent, Harold Livingston, who received 118 votes.
First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau has added 171 members to its rolls during the past year, and total gifts to all causes has exceeded all records of the church in the past two decades, according to a report submitted to the Cape Girardeau Baptist Association by the congregation.
A memorial service honoring Everett S. Stallings Jr., who was killed in France on July 27, is held in the morning at Maple Avenue Methodist Church; members of the American Legion take part in the service, and Marine Corps Pfc. Charles E. Stallings, brother of Everett Stallings, is here from his station at Oceanside, California, to attend.
The Park Theater in the 200 block of Broadway will be closed tonight, Thursday and Friday nights while it is being repainted and redecorated; it will reopen Saturday night with a double program; Blore Brothers have four men doing the work; the color scheme will be gray and gold in the auditorium, and the lobby will be white and bronze.
Dr. and Mrs. Rex Cunningham will leave in a few weeks for Arizona, where they will spend the winter to benefit his health; while there, they will stay with his brother-in-law, John K. Ramey, who has mining interests near Hayden; Dr. Charles Beatty and his wife, Dr. Blanch Beatty, are here to take charge of Cunningham's osteopathic practice in his absence.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.