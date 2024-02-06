Out of the past: Aug. 27

1994

Following in the footsteps of her father, Missouri State Trooper James Froemsdorf, who was killed making a routine traffic stop in 1985, Teri Froemsdorf yesterday was sworn in with seven other candidates as a reserve officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

First-year Southeast Missouri State University baseball coach Mark Hogan has filled out his coaching staff for the 1994-95 school year; Bart Osborne, Cory Crosnoe and Chad Borders were recently hired as Hogan's assistants.

1969

Crites and Sailer Construction Co. of Cape Girardeau submits the apparent low figure of two firms bidding on an addition to the State College power plant; its bid is $470,019; time for completing the job is listed as 290 days.

Clifford Campbell, with 214 votes, was elected mayor, and Collin Dover, with 377 votes, was chosen police judge in a special election held in Scott City on Tuesday to fill the two vacant offices; Campbell's closest opponent was Lem Bollinger, who received 165 votes; Dover soundly defeated his only opponent, Harold Livingston, who received 118 votes.