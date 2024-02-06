Out of the past: Aug. 26

1996

A 240-acre industrial site in Nash Road Industrial Park is listed for sale in New America Network's National Sealed Bid Event, a list of 48 properties in 20 states; the property described in the 58-page publication is leased for farming purposes that generate $16,500 a year; however, the lease may be canceled by either party with a 60-day notice; the site, between Nash Road and the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, is a half-mile from Interstate 55 and potentially can be subdivided into three 80-acre parcels.

My Daddy's Cheesecake, a gourmet cheesecake business which was established almost a decade ago, is under new ownership; Wes Kinsey of Cape Girardeau, who has more than 20 years of experience in baking, and his wife, Ann, have purchased the downtown business from Tom and Jane Harte and Joe and Lauchette Low.

1971

Cape Girardeau County's districts for associate County Court judges will likely be adjusted more in line with the one man, one vote doctrine before the 1972 election; the matter is brought up for discussion by the court because of a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday to force Perry County to realign its County Court districts on a population basis.

The Nixon administration's decision to allow most teachers' pay raises this fall still hasn't answered questions of most area school officials, who indicate the wage-price freeze still has them confused; in addition, a new question crops up in Cape Girardeau: Can the higher school hot-lunch prices be in effect during the freeze?