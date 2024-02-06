Out of the past: Aug. 26

A 240-acre industrial site in Nash Road Industrial Park is listed for sale in New America Network's National Sealed Bid Event, a list of 48 properties in 20 states; the property described in the 58-page publication is leased for farming purposes that generate $16,500 a year; however, the lease may be canceled by either party with a 60-day notice; the site, between Nash Road and the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, is a half-mile from Interstate 55 and potentially can be subdivided into three 80-acre parcels.
My Daddy's Cheesecake, a gourmet cheesecake business which was established almost a decade ago, is under new ownership; Wes Kinsey of Cape Girardeau, who has more than 20 years of experience in baking, and his wife, Ann, have purchased the downtown business from Tom and Jane Harte and Joe and Lauchette Low.
Cape Girardeau County's districts for associate County Court judges will likely be adjusted more in line with the one man, one vote doctrine before the 1972 election; the matter is brought up for discussion by the court because of a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday to force Perry County to realign its County Court districts on a population basis.
The Nixon administration's decision to allow most teachers' pay raises this fall still hasn't answered questions of most area school officials, who indicate the wage-price freeze still has them confused; in addition, a new question crops up in Cape Girardeau: Can the higher school hot-lunch prices be in effect during the freeze?
A new swimming pool at Fairground Park is selected by Cape Girardeau's postwar committee as not only the No. 1 project for construction to meet community needs, but as the one project to be given attention at this time; the committee asks the City Council to proceed with plans for the pool and to ask voter approval of a bond issue with which to construct it.
CHESTER, Ill. -- A crowd of between 15,000 and 20,000 persons attended the dedication of the reconstructed Mississippi River traffic bridge here yesterday; cutting the traditional ribbon were Taylor Scott, 6-year-old son of bridge manager Charles W. Scott, and Patsie Cowell, 4-year-old granddaughter of Chester Cowell, one of the original members of the bridge commission; the new bridge replaces one which tumbled into the river during and electrical and wind storm July 29, 1944.
Last night's Pentecostal revival meeting will be heard again tomorrow morning, but the location will be changed somewhat; instead of meeting in the tent on South Frederick Street, it will take place in the police courtroom, with Judge Fred A. Kage presiding; evangelist E. Powell and Jake Masters will be the principal speakers; Powell and Masters were arrested by policemen Curtis Childs and J.W. Pearson last night following a round a fisticuffs, which occurred in the revival tent while the service was in progress.
Eight gallons of Wine of Pepsin and 24 cases of Lash and G. & J. Bitters were confiscated by prohibition officer H.B. King at the Central Bar yesterday; the officers carried the goods to the front door in cases and tossed it out in the street; the bottles that didn't break in the fall were smashed with King's tomahawk; the confiscation was the first to take place here in public and attracted a large crowd.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
