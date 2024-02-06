Out of the past: Aug. 26

1995

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents voted to hire consultant Allan Ostar of Academic Search Consultation Service of Washington to aid its search for a new university president; board president Donald Harrison is the only regent who was on the board when the university went through a lengthy search to hire Dr. Kala Stroup five years ago.

The Motor Vessel Mississippi, the largest diesel towboat ever built in the United States, is moored at the foot of Themis Street; it's here to pick up the members of the Mississippi River Commission, who on Sunday will head south on its annual low-water tour of the Lower Mississippi River Valley.

1970

Voters in the Jackson School District will decide Oct. 13 the fate of a bond issue to build a new elementary school at Jackson; this is the second time this proposition has been submitted to voters, having been defeated in May; the only major change between the two propositions is the cost; in May, the figure was $705,000, but this has been raised to $745,000, reflecting new labor contracts in the building trades as well as increasing cost of materials.

New plans for the improvement of the hazardous Bloomfield Road-Kingshighway intersection have been completed and may be submitted to the Cape Girardeau City Council and State Highway Department for consideration in the near future; the plans call for the straightening of Bloomfield on both sides of the highway and some widening of the pavement.