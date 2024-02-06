Out of the past: Aug. 25

1996

After 38 years in the ministry -- 32 of them at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau, the Rev. Louis Launhardt is retiring; beginning Sept. 15, he will be coordinator of chaplaincy at Missouri Veterans Home; Launhardt delivers his final sermon as pastor of St. Andrew in the morning.

This year's House of Prayer Jam Fest basketball tournament at Indian Park has something for everyone: barbecue, live gospel music, a playground for the kids, some basketball celebrities, give-aways, contests and of course some of the area's best basketball players; nearly 1,000 people relax in the late afternoon sun or in the shade beneath Indian Park's trees and watch the St. Louis Sixers defeat the Cairo Taste Lounge 50-34, claiming their second consecutive Jam Fest first-place trophy.

1971

In a special session, the Cape Girardeau City Council grants permission for a change in location of a street in the proposed Cape LaCroix apartment complex on Bloomfield Road, while also approving the overall layout of the project; the plans call for 125 apartment units located on 9.72 acres on the old Burroughs property on Bloomfield Road east of Kingshighway.

Cathy Wehmeyer of Chaffee, Missouri, wins the title of "Miss Homecomers" in the Jackson Homecomers queen contest; Wehmeyer, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. W.H. Wehmeyer, wins the crown over 14 other contestants; she receives the crown from retiring queen Pam Weber of Frohna, Missouri.