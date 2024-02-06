Out of the past: Aug. 25

After 38 years in the ministry -- 32 of them at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau, the Rev. Louis Launhardt is retiring; beginning Sept. 15, he will be coordinator of chaplaincy at Missouri Veterans Home; Launhardt delivers his final sermon as pastor of St. Andrew in the morning.
This year's House of Prayer Jam Fest basketball tournament at Indian Park has something for everyone: barbecue, live gospel music, a playground for the kids, some basketball celebrities, give-aways, contests and of course some of the area's best basketball players; nearly 1,000 people relax in the late afternoon sun or in the shade beneath Indian Park's trees and watch the St. Louis Sixers defeat the Cairo Taste Lounge 50-34, claiming their second consecutive Jam Fest first-place trophy.
In a special session, the Cape Girardeau City Council grants permission for a change in location of a street in the proposed Cape LaCroix apartment complex on Bloomfield Road, while also approving the overall layout of the project; the plans call for 125 apartment units located on 9.72 acres on the old Burroughs property on Bloomfield Road east of Kingshighway.
Cathy Wehmeyer of Chaffee, Missouri, wins the title of "Miss Homecomers" in the Jackson Homecomers queen contest; Wehmeyer, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. W.H. Wehmeyer, wins the crown over 14 other contestants; she receives the crown from retiring queen Pam Weber of Frohna, Missouri.
Dr. T.W. Medearis of Kansas City, Missouri, general superintendent of missions and benevolences for the Missouri Baptist General Association, speaks at a special dedication ceremony at Red Star Baptist Church; the congregation dedicates an additional $6,000 of its building fund, raised during the past 11 months, a new public address system just installed in the church buildings and an additional lot, adjacent to the church, recently purchased.
Maj. and Mrs. Alex Stenhouse, retiring corps officers for the Salvation Army, conduct their farewell services; they will be succeeded here by Maj. and Mrs. Williamson of Chillicothe, Missouri.
H.H. Haas, mayor of Cape Girardeau, has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the next postmaster of Cape Girardeau; Haas will likely not take charge of the post office before Oct. 1; it is understood that Haas, before he resigns as mayor, has several definite problems to solve, including the finishing of the paving of Broadway, initiating the paving of Main Street and the completion of the South Sprigg Street improvement.
Arch Campbell of Cape Girardeau, former yeoman in the U.S. Navy, who was sent back to the United States early for a serious operation, was probably saved from death in the explosion of the giant dirigible ZR-2 yesterday; the dirigible, set to cross the ocean to this country, exploded and fell flaming into the Humber River at Hull, England, carrying 16 Americans and 27 British to their deaths.
-- Sharon K. Sanders