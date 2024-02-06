Out of the past: Aug. 23

1998

Grill Guerrillas converged on Arena Park yesterday for day two of the sixth annual Cape BBQ Fest, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's agribusiness committee; competitors came armed with aprons and tongs, not to mention pounds and pounds of ribs, pork steaks and burgers to grill; top honors in the contest went to the team from Davis Farms in Southern Illinois; that team received a $200 prize and the Charles E. Knote Grand Champion Trophy; Knote, who died last year, founded the barbecue contest.

Methamphetamine is ravaging Southeast Missouri; brewed in clandestine labs in the region and smuggled in from California, the illegal stimulant has destroyed lives and taxed the resources of state, federal and local law enforcement agencies trying to combat it; the Southeast Missourian takes an in-depth, week-long look at the meth problem, beginning today with an examination of what makes Missouri a meth mecca.

1973

Work resumes at Cape Girardeau public schools following a five-judge decision in the Court of Appeals in St. Louis yesterday that upheld a temporary injunction against unions and contractors and forcing the withdrawal of carpenters' pickets from school construction sites; if plumbing and water can be at least minimally completed, Lorimier and Washington schools will open Monday; but there is just too much work to be done at Franklin to estimate when classes will start there; Carpenters Local 1770 went on strike Aug. 14 in a wage dispute with the Southeast Missouri Contractors Association, shutting down renovation work at those three schools.

Back in the old days, cattle rustlers used horses for transportation; these days, it seems they're employing helicopters; sheriff's offices in the area have been receiving numerous reports of helicopters making night time flights over farms, with lights beamed toward grazing land or feed yards; most people agree the flights are being made to seek out beef on the hoof.