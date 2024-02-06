Out of the past: Aug. 23

Three men are injured slightly early in the morning when someone fires shots into a crowd in the 400 block of Good Hope Street. The three tell police they were standing in front of the Chicken Shack when they were hit by one or two shots of gunfire that originated from near a restaurant across the street.
James M. Hunt is inducted as vicar of Lutheran Chapel of Hope at Southeast Missouri State University for the 1992-1993 academic year in an evening service at the chapel. Hunt also will serve at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel, under the supervision of the Rev. William A. Matzat.
Cape Girardeau's Red Cross Chapter plans to move Sept. 15 to a new location the chapter has bought and is renovating; the office will be in a one-story brick residence at 10 N. Pacific St., purchased from Mr. and Mrs. Henry Hahn for $10,400.
Hundreds of people pass by Frank J. Brockmeyer's place of business daily, but few realize it's there. Brockmeyer is one of the city's last blacksmiths. His shop -- a small, sagging brick and wood structure -- is at 35 S. Spanish St.
The Rev. Sidney Kimbell of Cape Girardeau, who is a student at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, is the speaker at Centenary Methodist Church during the absence of the pastor, the Rev. G.C. Fain, now on vacation. Fain will be away the remainder of the month.
CHESTER, Ill. -- Entertainment-hungry thousands, eager to pay tribute to a community for a great achievement, flock to this town of 5,100 population to help celebrate the formal dedication of the Mississippi River traffic bridge linking Illinois and Missouri Official estimates by the Illinois State Police place the attendance at 45,000.
Every man belonging to Company L and the Sixth Regiment band today will receive a check for $4.15, his share of the profits of the farewell picnic and celebration held in Cape Girardeau the week before the boys departed for Camp Clark at Nevada, Missouri.
A section of the concrete bridge over Sloan's Creek near the Missouri Public Utilities Co. plant in the north end of Cape Girardeau gives way in the morning, making traffic over the bridge impossible. The entire south end of the bridge sinks about four feet, damaging the bridge, it is believed, beyond repair.
