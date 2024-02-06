Out of the past: Aug. 23

1992

Three men are injured slightly early in the morning when someone fires shots into a crowd in the 400 block of Good Hope Street. The three tell police they were standing in front of the Chicken Shack when they were hit by one or two shots of gunfire that originated from near a restaurant across the street.

James M. Hunt is inducted as vicar of Lutheran Chapel of Hope at Southeast Missouri State University for the 1992-1993 academic year in an evening service at the chapel. Hunt also will serve at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel, under the supervision of the Rev. William A. Matzat.

1967

Cape Girardeau's Red Cross Chapter plans to move Sept. 15 to a new location the chapter has bought and is renovating; the office will be in a one-story brick residence at 10 N. Pacific St., purchased from Mr. and Mrs. Henry Hahn for $10,400.

Hundreds of people pass by Frank J. Brockmeyer's place of business daily, but few realize it's there. Brockmeyer is one of the city's last blacksmiths. His shop -- a small, sagging brick and wood structure -- is at 35 S. Spanish St.