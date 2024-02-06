Out of the past: Aug. 22

1997

The Missouri Supreme Court agrees with a Scott County jury and judge that Andrew Lyons should die for a triple murder in Cape Girardeau nearly five years ago; the ruling comes on Lyons' last appeal at the state level; on Sept. 20, 1992, Lyons shot to death his former girlfriend, Bridgette Harris; their 11-month-old son, Dontay Harris, and Harris' mother, Evelyn Sparks.

The late enrollment of 144 students has forced the last-minute hiring of three teachers to ease class sizes in Jackson elementary schools; in all, three classes were added to handle the new students; an additional kindergarten and first-grade class were added to the Primary Annex, and a new second-grade class was added at Orchard Elementary.

1972

What began as a playful attempt to escape summer's heat and humidity ended in tragedy yesterday afternoon with the drowning of a Cape Girardeau boy; a search of the Mississippi River continues for the 16-year-old; he was wading in the river with two companions near the foot of Themis Street around 2 p.m., when he suddenly disappeared.

A dedication was held yesterday for the back nine holes at the Jaycee Golf Course; although the new section is completed, considerable rainfall during the past month has washed away some of the greens, making them unplayable.