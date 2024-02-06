Out of the past: Aug. 20

Former Missouri Gov. John Ashcroft pounded on doors in Jackson yesterday morning in an effort to gain support for his U.S. Senate bid; Ashcroft walked door to door, dropping off literature in Jackson during his latest trip to Southeast Missouri; last week, he stumped at Cape Girardeau Public Library.
Southeast Missouri State University officials predict there will be about 200 to 300 fewer students enrolled at the school this fall than last year; enrollment is expected to decline by about 4%; fall semester classes begin Monday.
Cape Girardeau voters, going to the polls yesterday, soundly defeated all five issues of the city's capital improvements proposal; the $1,600,000 general obligation bond propositions would have provided a city-operated garbage-collection service, additional parks, two new residential fire stations, a new police-fire headquarters and additional firefighting equipment.
A written request from the Cape Girardeau Metro Business Association is presented to the Cape Girardeau City Council asking the city to take immediate action to remove two commercial buildings previously damaged by fire; the buildings are the former Idan-Ha Hotel at Broadway and North Fountain Street, and the Kennedy Building at 2 N. Main St., which housed Oglander's.
Chicken and country ham are served by the Ladies' Aid and the Dramatic Club of Hanover Lutheran Church during their annual picnic, served in the dining room of the school basement; various concessions and entertainment are on the grounds.
The Rev. J.W. Hoffert of Sikeston, Missouri, preaches in the morning and evening at the Church of the Nazarene here; the pastor, the Rev. S. Frank Moss, is away on vacation.
The Soldiers and Sailors Committee of Jackson Homecomers Association irons out final plans for the entertainment of the young men from this county who served on land or sea in the late war; Aug. 29 has been set aside for a special program for veterans.
A notice posted in The Southeast Missourian by R.W. Frissell, superintendent of the Department of Public Safety, announces the closure of the municipal swimming pool "on account of the impure and unhealthful condition of the water"; a recent analysis was made of the water in an "effort to locate the source and suppress the ravages of a threatened epidemic of typhoid fever."
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.