Out of the past: Aug. 20

1994

Former Missouri Gov. John Ashcroft pounded on doors in Jackson yesterday morning in an effort to gain support for his U.S. Senate bid; Ashcroft walked door to door, dropping off literature in Jackson during his latest trip to Southeast Missouri; last week, he stumped at Cape Girardeau Public Library.

Southeast Missouri State University officials predict there will be about 200 to 300 fewer students enrolled at the school this fall than last year; enrollment is expected to decline by about 4%; fall semester classes begin Monday.

1969

Cape Girardeau voters, going to the polls yesterday, soundly defeated all five issues of the city's capital improvements proposal; the $1,600,000 general obligation bond propositions would have provided a city-operated garbage-collection service, additional parks, two new residential fire stations, a new police-fire headquarters and additional firefighting equipment.

A written request from the Cape Girardeau Metro Business Association is presented to the Cape Girardeau City Council asking the city to take immediate action to remove two commercial buildings previously damaged by fire; the buildings are the former Idan-Ha Hotel at Broadway and North Fountain Street, and the Kennedy Building at 2 N. Main St., which housed Oglander's.