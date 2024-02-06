Out of the past: Aug. 20

1992

The Cape Girardeau City Council has taken steps to hire a second municipal-court judge to handle cases in which Municipal Judge Edward Calvin has been disqualified; but Calvin maintains the hiring of a conflicts judge isn't the solution. The legal issue has led to a backlog of cases.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has acquired a solar-powered speed monitoring device. The $10,000 machine can be used to record and display the speed of vehicles without an officer present to operate it.

1967

In the absence of the pastor of Centenary Methodist Church, the Rev. J. Ray Trotter, who is on vacation, a series of guest speakers is filling the pulpit during August. Today's guest speaker is Kenneth C. Johnson, vice president of Central Methodist College at Fayette, Missouri; he is a native of Cape Girardeau and a former member of Centenary.

The Rev. A.H. Schmidt of Central Point, Oregon, retired pastor and former pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church at Egypt Mills, is the guest speaker at the afternoon centennial celebration of the church. He served as pastor there from 1924 to 1943.