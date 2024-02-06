Out of the past: Aug. 19

1998

Shortly after midnight on Saturday morning, Cape Girardeau police stopped three youths in the 600 block of South Henderson for possible curfew violations; less than a half hour later, three more youths were stopped on Broadway; on Sunday morning between 12:30 and 1:25, six more youths were stopped, three on Broadway and three on Sylvan; in all, 12 Cape Girardeau teen-agers were cited into juvenile court for violating curfew in just over 24 hours; they were part of a concerted effort on the part of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, which is conducting curfew sweeps, looking for minors who are violating the curfew ordinance.

U.S. Sen. John Ashcroft has called for President Clinton to resign; his remarks come on the heels of Clinton's grand jury testimony and Monday night's televised speech to the nation; abandoning months of denial, Clinton admitted to a grand jury and the American people that he had an inappropriate relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

1973

Members of Zion United Methodist Church in Gordonville observe the church's 125th anniversary; four German families settled in the area in 1846 and two years later formed the church, making it the first German Methodist church in the area; the day's activities include a sermon by the pastor, the Rev. Roy Pinson, in the morning, followed by a basket dinner; afternoon speakers are, the Rev. Don Kuehle of Scott City, the Rev. William C. Rache of Geneva, Illinois, and the Rev. Jeff Marsh of Cape Girardeau, district superintendent.

Gloria Combs, daughter of the Rev. and Mrs. Joe Combs of Jackson, has returned from El Tigre, Venezuela, where she spent two weeks working with Ambassadors in Missions, a group whose goal is to reach as many people as possible through personal contact; Combs will be a senior at Jackson High School this fall.