Out of the past: Aug. 19

Shortly after midnight on Saturday morning, Cape Girardeau police stopped three youths in the 600 block of South Henderson for possible curfew violations; less than a half hour later, three more youths were stopped on Broadway; on Sunday morning between 12:30 and 1:25, six more youths were stopped, three on Broadway and three on Sylvan; in all, 12 Cape Girardeau teen-agers were cited into juvenile court for violating curfew in just over 24 hours; they were part of a concerted effort on the part of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, which is conducting curfew sweeps, looking for minors who are violating the curfew ordinance.
U.S. Sen. John Ashcroft has called for President Clinton to resign; his remarks come on the heels of Clinton's grand jury testimony and Monday night's televised speech to the nation; abandoning months of denial, Clinton admitted to a grand jury and the American people that he had an inappropriate relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
Members of Zion United Methodist Church in Gordonville observe the church's 125th anniversary; four German families settled in the area in 1846 and two years later formed the church, making it the first German Methodist church in the area; the day's activities include a sermon by the pastor, the Rev. Roy Pinson, in the morning, followed by a basket dinner; afternoon speakers are, the Rev. Don Kuehle of Scott City, the Rev. William C. Rache of Geneva, Illinois, and the Rev. Jeff Marsh of Cape Girardeau, district superintendent.
Gloria Combs, daughter of the Rev. and Mrs. Joe Combs of Jackson, has returned from El Tigre, Venezuela, where she spent two weeks working with Ambassadors in Missions, a group whose goal is to reach as many people as possible through personal contact; Combs will be a senior at Jackson High School this fall.
Paul J. Spitzmiller, veteran of World War II and presently training with the National Guard at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, is the new commander of the Louis K. Juden Post of the American Legion; he succeeds Rush H. Limbaugh Jr., and with other officers will take on his new duties in October.
The Army and Air Force recruiting station in Cape Girardeau, now a main processing unit, announces the names of 37 men who have been enlisted; they have been given complete examinations and sent from here directly to training camps.
A simultaneous revival of all the Baptist churches in the Charleston (Missouri) Association starts in the evening in 16 of the 22 congregations; in practically every instance the regular pastor has the assistance of an evangelist, who will do the preaching, while the pastor organizes the congregation; the meetings will continue for two weeks.
The Rev. A.B. Carson, pastor of First Baptist Church, returned last night from a two-week vacation in Denver, Colorado, and other points in the West; he holds regular services at the Baptist Tabernacle on West Broadway.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
