Out of the past: Aug. 19

1992

A group of businesses that want to form a health care alliance in an effort to reduce health insurance costs pitched the idea yesterday to local physicians, who said they are fed up with high health care costs but aren't to blame; 29 local businesses are involved in the group, called the Southeast Missouri Business Group on Health.

Washington Elementary School playground equipment is getting a new look; a group of youngsters who are members of the Cape Girardeau Junior Optimist Club from the nearby SEMO Community Treatment Center is using bright red, yellow and green paints to give swings and climbing bars a brilliant boost of color.

1967

The Southeast Missouri Boy Scout Council this week expressed its appreciation to R.B. Potashnick, Cape Girardeau contractor, for his construction of a seven-acre lake at Camp Lewallen; Cub Scouts Pat and Mike Ray, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Ray, presented him a reproduction of the Norman Rockwell painting, "The Scoutmaster," as a thank you gift.

A new curriculum for teaching basic skills and a new staff member in the special education department of Central High School are expected to provide greater opportunities for handicapped youths of Cape Girardeau this year; Sue Dockins of Cape Girardeau has been hired as special education instructor to carry out the added Vocational Adjustment Counseling program.