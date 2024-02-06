Out of the past: Aug. 17

1994

A plea agreement is in the works for two of the defendants charged in the fraternity hazing death of fellow Southeast Missouri State University student Michael Davis; the two could get seven years in prison and $5,000 fines for involuntary manslaughter, but a deal being worked out by their attorney could eliminate their serving any time in a state penitentiary.

The Cape Girardeau County Republican and Democratic party central committees re-elected chairmen last night at re-organizational meetings in Jackson; Republicans elected Stephen C. Wilson, a Jackson lawyer, to serve a two-year term as chairman; Democrats chose Rick Althouse, a political science professor at Southeast Missouri State University, to serve another term.

1969

Dennis Jopp is installed as minister of education of Zion Lutheran Church at Pocahontas, and as a member of the faculty of St. Paul Lutheran School in Jackson.

A new basketball court, along with a shuffleboard court, has been completed at Arena Park through funds provided by the Kiwanis Club; the club gave $1,250 to the city to construct the facility; the money was accrued through club projects, such as Chili Day and the seasonal Travelogue series.