Out of the past: Aug. 17

A plea agreement is in the works for two of the defendants charged in the fraternity hazing death of fellow Southeast Missouri State University student Michael Davis; the two could get seven years in prison and $5,000 fines for involuntary manslaughter, but a deal being worked out by their attorney could eliminate their serving any time in a state penitentiary.
The Cape Girardeau County Republican and Democratic party central committees re-elected chairmen last night at re-organizational meetings in Jackson; Republicans elected Stephen C. Wilson, a Jackson lawyer, to serve a two-year term as chairman; Democrats chose Rick Althouse, a political science professor at Southeast Missouri State University, to serve another term.
Dennis Jopp is installed as minister of education of Zion Lutheran Church at Pocahontas, and as a member of the faculty of St. Paul Lutheran School in Jackson.
A new basketball court, along with a shuffleboard court, has been completed at Arena Park through funds provided by the Kiwanis Club; the club gave $1,250 to the city to construct the facility; the money was accrued through club projects, such as Chili Day and the seasonal Travelogue series.
An effort is being made in Cape Girardeau and elsewhere to have all boys and girls return to school when the new term opens; there are numerous high school-age boys and girls now working, some of them in the shoe factory and in other manufacturing plants; part-time employment may be possible for some when classes start.
Mr. and Mrs. John Horrell of Jackson will take charge of the County Home Sept. 1; Mr. and Mrs. C.D. Randol, who have served as managers 21 years, plan to move to Cape Girardeau to make their home.
Nathan Kain, son of Fred A. Kain, owner of the Stucco restaurant, returns home, after spending nearly two years in the U.S. Army; he was in France a little more than a year and fought in six big battles.
J.C. Reisenbichler spends the day in Cape Girardeau with his family; he has about three months more work in Caruthersville, Missouri, where he has been most of this year building houses and store buildings.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
