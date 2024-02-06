Out of the past: Aug. 16

1997

Thunderstorms and heavy rain that pounded the region Thursday night resulted in power outages in Cape Girardeau and isolated flooding in Poplar Bluff, Missouri; the storms, brought in on 20-to-25 mph winds, hit areas of south-central Illinois, Southeast Missouri and parts of northwest Tennessee; they dumped 2.15 inches of rain on Cape Girardeau; power was out yesterday for up to three hours in the vicinity of Route K and Interstate 55 in west Cape Girardeau.

Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Blaine Adams, 36, was promoted to corporal Aug. 1; he will be designated as assistant zone commander of Zone 4, Cape Girardeau; Adams is a 1978 graduate of Jackson High School where he earned all-district honors in football; he graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in social work and a minor in criminal justice and psychology.

1972

Saint Francis Hospital receives final clearance from Washington to proceed with construction plans for its $13,040,350 building on Mount Auburn Road at Gordonville Road; a morning call from the office of the comptroller gives the signal for bids to be taken on Sept. 27, with construction expected to start as soon as possible after that date.

Cape Girardeau County Republicans selected Gary Rust of Cape Girardeau as their nominee for representative from the 156th Legislative District, while Democrats chose a Delta farm owner, James J. Below, as their new chairman in their re-organizational meetings last night at Jackson; Rust, publisher of the Cape Girardeau Bulletin and Jackson Journal, will take the place of two-time Rep. A.R. Pierce Jr. on the Republican ballot in November; Pierce has announced his withdrawal from the ticket.