Out of the past: Aug. 16

Thunderstorms and heavy rain that pounded the region Thursday night resulted in power outages in Cape Girardeau and isolated flooding in Poplar Bluff, Missouri; the storms, brought in on 20-to-25 mph winds, hit areas of south-central Illinois, Southeast Missouri and parts of northwest Tennessee; they dumped 2.15 inches of rain on Cape Girardeau; power was out yesterday for up to three hours in the vicinity of Route K and Interstate 55 in west Cape Girardeau.
Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Blaine Adams, 36, was promoted to corporal Aug. 1; he will be designated as assistant zone commander of Zone 4, Cape Girardeau; Adams is a 1978 graduate of Jackson High School where he earned all-district honors in football; he graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in social work and a minor in criminal justice and psychology.
Saint Francis Hospital receives final clearance from Washington to proceed with construction plans for its $13,040,350 building on Mount Auburn Road at Gordonville Road; a morning call from the office of the comptroller gives the signal for bids to be taken on Sept. 27, with construction expected to start as soon as possible after that date.
Cape Girardeau County Republicans selected Gary Rust of Cape Girardeau as their nominee for representative from the 156th Legislative District, while Democrats chose a Delta farm owner, James J. Below, as their new chairman in their re-organizational meetings last night at Jackson; Rust, publisher of the Cape Girardeau Bulletin and Jackson Journal, will take the place of two-time Rep. A.R. Pierce Jr. on the Republican ballot in November; Pierce has announced his withdrawal from the ticket.
About a dozen large pine, cypress, poplar and other trees, with a few choice shrubs that were doing exceptionally well and were among the best groupings in the Ten Mile Garden, were ruined by fire one day this week; it is reported that men putting in a foundation for a new building wanted to burn the grass away, so they set fire to it and went away; after the fire reached large proportions, the fire department was notified, but it was too late to do much good.
Climaxing the playground program in Cape Girardeau, which was directed the past 10 weeks by Mr. and Mrs. Sven R. Peterson, field day events were held yesterday at Fairground Park; prizes were awarded to 17 children who took winning places in the various competitions.
One person is killed and another is dying and several are bruised and shocked in a head-on collision of two Frisco passenger trains at Horine Station, Missouri, 343 miles south of St. Louis, at 9:30 a.m.; E.E. Jones of Chaffee, Missouri, fireman of train No. 806, dies on a relief train en route to St. Louis; George Weston of St. Louis, engineer of train No. 80 which crashed into the 806, which was halted at Horine, is in a hospital with a fractured skull and other injuries.
With the closing of a deal on Main Street yesterday, Cape Girardeau's veteran merchant, D.A. Glenn, has permanently retired from business after 43 years in dry goods retailing from the first time he established a business here in 1879; Glenn closed out his home furnishing business, selling to his former employee, A. Astholz, who will continue the business on the same lines that Glenn has in the past.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
