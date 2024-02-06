Out of the past: Aug. 15

1992

About 45 volunteers hit the streets of southeast Cape Girardeau to pick up litter. The cleanup is part of the Community Investment in Cape Girardeau beautification project, spearheaded by city councilmen Melvin Gateley and Doug Richards.

State Rep. Mary Kasten has been appointed campaign chairman for Peter Kinder in his run for Southeast Missouri's 27th state Senate seat.

1967

A blaze that earlier was thought to have been extinguished reignites and destroys a $30,000 house owned by John Morris. The seven-room stone-and-wood structure was near the intersection of Highway 74 and U.S. 61 south of Cape Girardeau.

After hours of fog-bound efforts to recapture 20 barges that broke from their moorings early in the day and threatened damage to the Mississippi River bridge here, a towboat captain reports all are back in tow or secured. Capt. W.J. Spence, commander of the towboat National Gateway, says 12 of the barges are back with the tow, and the other eight are beached or tied to the bank between the Cape Girardeau bridge and Thebes, Illinois.