Out of the past: Aug. 14

1998

The redesigned Segment T for the proposed Highway 34 bypass swings north of two subdivisions that previously may have been endangered by road construction; the southernmost route for the Highway 34 bypass had stirred up controversy because it endangered homes in Briarwood Estates and Stonebridge subdivisions off Bloomfield Road; the Missouri Department of Transportation is studying several alternatives for the bypass to ease traffic congestion between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

Cape Girardeau County could have a one-stop referral network for people trying to access social service agencies and other information in place before the end of the year; the Area Wide United Way and Community Caring Council last fall instigated the movement for a centralized information clearinghouse; the primary goal of Cape Girardeau County's "First Call for Help" network will be a starting point for people trying to determine what social service agencies they should access to fill particular needs.

1973

A strike by Carpenters Local 1770 has paralyzed renovations of Cape Girardeau public schools, threatening postponement of the Aug. 27 opening date; the most serious threat is to Washington, Franklin and Lorimier schools; other city schools have had only painting and minor repairs during summer and can open without difficulty.

A tornado that reportedly touched down in the southern part of Cape Girardeau and tore up a revival tent caused only minor damage, as thunderstorms accompanied by high winds struck the area yesterday afternoon; the Rev. Larry Methenia, an evangelist, reports that about 4:30 p.m. Monday, a twister struck and badly damaged a tent in the 900 block of South Kingshighway in which the Rev. James Cromwell is holding revival services; only a half dozen persons, including Cromwell, were under the tent when it was hit.