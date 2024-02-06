Out of the past: Aug. 14

The redesigned Segment T for the proposed Highway 34 bypass swings north of two subdivisions that previously may have been endangered by road construction; the southernmost route for the Highway 34 bypass had stirred up controversy because it endangered homes in Briarwood Estates and Stonebridge subdivisions off Bloomfield Road; the Missouri Department of Transportation is studying several alternatives for the bypass to ease traffic congestion between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
Cape Girardeau County could have a one-stop referral network for people trying to access social service agencies and other information in place before the end of the year; the Area Wide United Way and Community Caring Council last fall instigated the movement for a centralized information clearinghouse; the primary goal of Cape Girardeau County's "First Call for Help" network will be a starting point for people trying to determine what social service agencies they should access to fill particular needs.
A strike by Carpenters Local 1770 has paralyzed renovations of Cape Girardeau public schools, threatening postponement of the Aug. 27 opening date; the most serious threat is to Washington, Franklin and Lorimier schools; other city schools have had only painting and minor repairs during summer and can open without difficulty.
A tornado that reportedly touched down in the southern part of Cape Girardeau and tore up a revival tent caused only minor damage, as thunderstorms accompanied by high winds struck the area yesterday afternoon; the Rev. Larry Methenia, an evangelist, reports that about 4:30 p.m. Monday, a twister struck and badly damaged a tent in the 900 block of South Kingshighway in which the Rev. James Cromwell is holding revival services; only a half dozen persons, including Cromwell, were under the tent when it was hit.
The St. Louis firm of J.F. Huitt & Associates has been retained to draw plans and write specifications for a new, $150,000 power plant at State College; the Board of Regents, meeting yesterday, deferred its decision on the location of the new health and physical education plant until Thursday.
Flags fluttering along Cape Girardeau's streets mark the third anniversary of V-J Day, a reminder that on Aug. 14, 1945, the Japanese officially accepted unconditional surrender, although the articles ending World War II weren't signed until Sept. 1; the occasion is being celebrated by the Veterans of Foreign Wars with a picnic at Arena Park.
A "price war" that is sweeping the Midwest sends the price of gasoline down to 16.6 cents per gallon in Cape Girardeau, a decrease of 6.6 cents over yesterday; the Standard Oil Co. station announces the drop early in the day, and other stations of the Cape Oil Co. and the Kelso Oil Co. follow suit; hundreds of motorists and farmers with gasoline-powered machines are preparing to lay in a large supply of the fuel while the price is down; it is the lowest price in Cape Girardeau in many years.
Work has begun on the new parochial school house for the Catholic congregation in Jackson; the building will be at the southwest corner of the church property on First East Street and will not be a large structure; Immaculate Conception Catholic Church has been without a parochial school for several years.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
