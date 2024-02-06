Out of the past: Aug. 14

Perry Travel Center and Destinations Unlimited merge their operations at 866 N. Kingshighway, the Destinations Unlimited office; Judy Bullock, who purchased Perry Travel in 1988, says she and Destinations owner Mark Hill have discussed the merger for some time; a new name for the combined agency hasn't been decided.
Cape Girardeau public school teachers, most administrators and staff get a 3.7% pay raise in a salary package approved by the Board of Education; superintendent of schools, Dr. Neyland Clark, doesn't get a raise; his salary is $75,997; Clark's contract negotiation was done in March by previous board members.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Approximately 50 automobiles form a caravan here in the morning and begin a 250-mile trek to the State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois, to protest conditions in Cairo; the caravan -- made up mostly of downtown Cairo merchants and their families -- is part of "Truth in Cairo Day" proclaimed by Mayor Pete Thomas to give residents an opportunity to deliver a petition to the governor regarding the conditions in Cairo; the trip follows another night of fires and sporadic gunfire in the northeast section of the town.
Paul L. Johnson of Cape Girardeau, who began a career as a civilian employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 34 years ago as a cook's helper aboard a riverboat, has stepped into the top area job; Thursday he was promoted to project engineer for the Corps for river works from St. Louis to Cairo, Illinois.
The Southeast Missourian prints an evening extra, announcing the Japanese would surrender unconditionally at 6 p.m. Cape Girardeau time.
Having received news of the end of the war in the Pacific, Cape Girardeau Mayor Raymond E. Beckman issues a proclamation that reads, in part: "I ... do hereby proclaim a period of thankful rejoicing in celebration of the glorious victory which is ours. I request that all churches be kept open for services of prayer, prayers for those who have fallen and for the safe and speedy return of those who survive, that special services be held by all religious groups, services of thanksgiving and memorial, in which all citizens may participate; that all places of business remain closed during tomorrow, in celebration of our magnificent victory. ..."
Cape Tire and Vulcanizing Co., under the management of Roy Chapman and Virgil Beavers, has been taken over by Luther Hitt and another man, named Stausing; Beavers has relocated to Kansas City, Missouri, while Chapman is preparing to go to South America soon to take up business there.
R.A. Kirk, former clerk of the St. Charles Hotel, is visiting in Cape Girardeau; he reports Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Cook are ill in Sikeston, Missouri, where Mr. Cook is the proprietor of Hotel Marshall; he formerly was the manager of Riverview Hotel here, before it as destroyed by fire a few years ago.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
