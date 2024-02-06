Out of the past: Aug. 14

1995

Perry Travel Center and Destinations Unlimited merge their operations at 866 N. Kingshighway, the Destinations Unlimited office; Judy Bullock, who purchased Perry Travel in 1988, says she and Destinations owner Mark Hill have discussed the merger for some time; a new name for the combined agency hasn't been decided.

Cape Girardeau public school teachers, most administrators and staff get a 3.7% pay raise in a salary package approved by the Board of Education; superintendent of schools, Dr. Neyland Clark, doesn't get a raise; his salary is $75,997; Clark's contract negotiation was done in March by previous board members.

1970

CAIRO, Ill. -- Approximately 50 automobiles form a caravan here in the morning and begin a 250-mile trek to the State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois, to protest conditions in Cairo; the caravan -- made up mostly of downtown Cairo merchants and their families -- is part of "Truth in Cairo Day" proclaimed by Mayor Pete Thomas to give residents an opportunity to deliver a petition to the governor regarding the conditions in Cairo; the trip follows another night of fires and sporadic gunfire in the northeast section of the town.

Paul L. Johnson of Cape Girardeau, who began a career as a civilian employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 34 years ago as a cook's helper aboard a riverboat, has stepped into the top area job; Thursday he was promoted to project engineer for the Corps for river works from St. Louis to Cairo, Illinois.