Out of the past: Aug. 14

1992

The oldest student at Southeast Missouri State University has enrolled again. Margorie Monahan, 82, is taking another class this fall; she says education and learning shouldn't be limited to any age group.

Cape Girardeau's Jay Knudtson has been selected to be a referee for next week's United States Olympic Festival hockey tryouts in Lake Placid, New York. He is one of only three referees selected to attend the tryouts. Six linesmen were chosen from across the country.

1967

The board of directors of the Pipkin-Boyd-Neal Packing Co. has announced its decision to close the company packing house at 325 S. Kingshighway.

Sam McVay, adult director of the Teen Age Club, along with the TAC Youth Board and about 25 teenagers concerned about the threatened closure of the club, meet with Mayor J. Hugh Logan to go over TAC's budget and discuss possible fundraising ideas; $2,500 must be raised to keep the club operating until the new year.