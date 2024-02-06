Out of the past: Aug. 14

The oldest student at Southeast Missouri State University has enrolled again. Margorie Monahan, 82, is taking another class this fall; she says education and learning shouldn't be limited to any age group.
Cape Girardeau's Jay Knudtson has been selected to be a referee for next week's United States Olympic Festival hockey tryouts in Lake Placid, New York. He is one of only three referees selected to attend the tryouts. Six linesmen were chosen from across the country.
The board of directors of the Pipkin-Boyd-Neal Packing Co. has announced its decision to close the company packing house at 325 S. Kingshighway.
Sam McVay, adult director of the Teen Age Club, along with the TAC Youth Board and about 25 teenagers concerned about the threatened closure of the club, meet with Mayor J. Hugh Logan to go over TAC's budget and discuss possible fundraising ideas; $2,500 must be raised to keep the club operating until the new year.
Cape Girardeau public school cafeterias, favored a year ago with a bumper crop of produce that was used throughout the winter, face the approaching school year with the prospects of about a fourth as many quarts of home-canned vegetables as they put on the shelves last fall. To blame is the Mississippi River flood, which early in July swamped the public school-WPA maintained and financed garden in South Cape Girardeau near the cement plant.
The board of directors of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce has decided to return the money raised during the past week to provide capital stock for a new local corporation to be organized for the purpose of manufacturing bomb equipment. The money isn't needed, as Superior Electric Products Corp. has made an agreement with the Dura-Steel Corp., the War Production Board and unions for the manufacture by Superior of the bomb equipment; hence, the formation of a new company is unnecessary.
Company "Kew," as someone called the local Home Guard company last night, has had its first drill. Last evening, 100 men of all ages, from two Boy Scouts up to old, gray-haired veterans, took part in the first parade of the Cape Girardeau Home Guard. D'Nean Stafford was elected captain, Allen L. Oliver first lieutenant and R.B. Andrews second lieutenant.
The carpenters working on the new Haarig theater laid down their hammers Monday afternoon and left the building when contractor Tony Haas put a black man to work with them.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.