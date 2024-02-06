Out of the past: Aug. 13

1998

Cape Girardeau's Planning and Zoning Commission will recommend granting a zoning change for a new apartment building downtown; the commission voted unanimously last night to grant the request of Charles and Judith Hutson to rezone 238 S. Spanish St. from M-1 light industrial to R-4 multiple family residential; John Boardman, the architect for the project, said the Hutsons and their investors plan to tear down the buildings on the property -- a dilapidated quonset hut and block building used as a warehouse -- and construct a two-story building that will contain four 1,500-square-foot apartments.

Cape Girardeau lawyer David Rosener won't be hustling for votes this fall; he has withdrawn as a Libertarian candidate for state representative for District 158 because he says he first wants to put his life in order; Rosener says he also needs to devote his time to representing his legal clients.

1973

Carla Graham, 19, of Cape Girardeau is sworn in as the first woman member of the 135th Engineer Group, Missouri National Guard, here and the first female guardsman in the area; she is sworn in by Lt. Col. Ronald R. Fee, executive officer of the 135th Engineer Group; others at the ceremony are the group's commanding officer, Col. James R. Crites, and Graham's father, Sgt. 1st Class Paul C. Graham, personnel sergeant for the 135th Engineer Group.

Lack of bids on construction of the proposed Cape Girardeau County juvenile detention facility at Cape Girardeau may force postponement of scheduled bid openings from Thursday to Aug. 28; County Court Judge J. Ronald Fischer reports to the court that only one bid has been submitted thus far for the facility, which is expected to cost between $16,000 and $18,000.